Juan Betancourt, co-owner, ArePa George
ArePA George
1552 N. Kedzie
Chicago, IL 60651
773-969-7945
ArePa George offers restaurant service 11 am -8 pm Tuesday-Sunday, as well as catering and working with Fooda to bring authentic Colombian food to thousands of employees at Chicago-area companies. https://app.fooda.com/select_building
Recipe:
Colombian Empanadas
For dough:
1 bag of pre-cooked white corn meal (Goya Masarepa) or Harina Pan ( 1 kg or 35.02 oz)
Scant ¼ cup of yuca harina or tapioca flour
2 tsp turmeric
½ packet of sazon Goya con culantro and achiote
5 tbsp salt or to taste
¼ c fresh lime juice
For frying: ⅓ cup canola frying oil
Directions:
Mix all ingredients except for fresh lime juice. Combine lime juice with warm water (up to 4 cups) and add very slowly to make a dough that is non-sticky and soft. Shape with tortilla press or with a rolling pin into circles.
For filling for 4 empanadas:
4 tbsp boiled potato, smashed into small pieces
4 tbsp cooked shredded beef
2 tbsp hogao (Colombia creole sauce)
Salt to taste
Cumin to taste
Garlic powder to taste
Mix filling, divide into four portions and place in center of each empanada; press edges together.
Fry in canola oil until golden brown.