Juan Betancourt, co-owner, ArePa George

ArePA George

1552 N. Kedzie

Chicago, IL 60651

773-969-7945

https://www.arepageorge.com/

ArePa George offers restaurant service 11 am -8 pm Tuesday-Sunday, as well as catering and working with Fooda to bring authentic Colombian food to thousands of employees at Chicago-area companies. https://app.fooda.com/select_building

Recipe:

Colombian Empanadas

For dough:

1 bag of pre-cooked white corn meal (Goya Masarepa) or Harina Pan ( 1 kg or 35.02 oz)

Scant ¼ cup of yuca harina or tapioca flour

2 tsp turmeric

½ packet of sazon Goya con culantro and achiote

5 tbsp salt or to taste

¼ c fresh lime juice

For frying: ⅓ cup canola frying oil

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except for fresh lime juice. Combine lime juice with warm water (up to 4 cups) and add very slowly to make a dough that is non-sticky and soft. Shape with tortilla press or with a rolling pin into circles.

For filling for 4 empanadas:

4 tbsp boiled potato, smashed into small pieces

4 tbsp cooked shredded beef

2 tbsp hogao (Colombia creole sauce)

Salt to taste

Cumin to taste

Garlic powder to taste

Mix filling, divide into four portions and place in center of each empanada; press edges together.

Fry in canola oil until golden brown.