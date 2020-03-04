Lunchbreak: Collard Green Melt

Ryan Carbone , Executive Chef

Tied House

3157 N. Southport Ave.

773-697-4632

www.TiedHouseChicago.com

Recipe:

Collard Green Melt

2 slices sourdough bread

2 Tbsp garlic mayonnaise

1 1/2 Cups braised collard greens

1/4 cup grated Fontina cheese

1 1/2 cups crispy fried onions

Marinated eggplant rounds, amount to your liking

Garlic Mayonnaise:

– 1 head roasted garlic

– 2 tsp paprika or chili powder

– 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

– 2 cups mayonnaise

– salt to taste

Directions: simmer the garlic in olive oil until tender and slightly golden brown. Strain the garlic from the oil and blend in a food processor until smooth. Fold that garlic puree in with store bought mayo and the paprika/chili powder.

Collard greens:

– 2 bunches collard greens, cleaned

– 1/2 Spanish onion, sliced thin

– 4 cloves garlic, sliced thin

– 1 cup white wine

– 1 cup red wine vinegar

– salt to taste

Directions: sweat the onions and garlic in a pan until translucent. Begin to add the greens and stir until wilted down. Add the wine and vinegar and cover the pot to simmer for about 2 hours until the greens are tender. Season with salt.

Marinated eggplant:

– slice eggplant into rounds, about 1/2″ thick, coat with olive oil and season with a light sprinkle of salt. Roast in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes until just tender through. Layer with fresh thyme and garlic cloves in a container as tightly packed as possible. Mix equal parts balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil and pour over enough to cover the eggplant. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Fried onions:

– 1 onion peeled and sliced into thin circles

– 2 cups AP flour, enough to coat the onion slices

– deep fry at 280 degrees fahrenheit until crispy

To Build:

-toast two slices of sourdough in butter until golden brown. Remove from the pan and spread garlic mayo on both pieces. Place slices of marinated eggplant in an even layer on what is to be the bottom piece of bread. Put the collard greens in the hot saute pan and let sit on one side for about 45 seconds. Flip with a spatula and place shredded cheese over it, letting it melt. Once the greens are hot and the cheese is melted transfer to the bread placing it on top of the eggplant. Stack high with a big handful of crispy onions and top of with your other piece of bread.