Executive Chef Lamar Moore, Bronzeville Winery
Co-Executive Chef Dondee Robinson, Bronzeville Winery
Bronzeville Winery
4420 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
https://www.bronzevillewinery.com/
Check Out:
- Bronzeville Winery is open for dinner Wednesday – Sunday, with brunch service on Sunday.
- Incredible music offered to diners includes DJ sessions every Wednesday – Saturday, with Live jazz music every Sunday evening.
Recipe:
COLLARD GREEN CHIMICHURRI FILET MIGNON – Serves 2
Ingredients
1 cup – Cleaned leaf collard greens
3 – Garlic cloves
3 tbs – Fresh oregano
2 cup – Extra virgin olive oil
1/3 cup – Red Wine Vinegar
3 tbs – Lemon Zest
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Kosher salt to taste
(2) 8 oz Filets
½ cup grape seed oil
4 tbs butter
Black Pepper
Directions
For Chimichurri: Chop collard greens and oregano until finely chopped and add minced garlic. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and stir in olive oil, vinegar, and lemon zest. Season with salt and red pepper.
For Filet Mignon: Season both sides of filet with salt and pepper. In cast iron pan, add grape seed oil and butter. Cook steaks 4-5 minutes per side, getting steak to 140 degrees internal temperature. Top with chimichurri and serve.
BLACK EYED PEA CASSOULET – Serves 2-4
Ingredients
1 tbs – Canola oil
1 – Turkey hock
1 cup – Diced yellow onion
1 cup – Diced carrots
1 cup – Diced celery
½ cup – White wine
1 cup – Crushed tomatoes
2 cup – Black eyed peas, soaked overnight and rinsed
6 cup – No salt added chicken bone broth
3 – Bay Leaves
1 tbs – Chopped fresh thyme (or 1 tsp dried)
1 tsp – Salt
1 tsp – Freshly ground pepper
12 tbsp – Unsalted butter, cubed
Directions
Sautee onions, carrots, and celery until softened, approximately 3 minutes. Add turkey hock and cook another 5 minutes. Pour in white wine and simmer, loosening brown bits at the bottom of the pan – Simmer until almost fully reduced, about 3 minutes. Next, add the tomatoes and cook for about 2 minutes. Then add in the beans, broth, bay leaves, and thyme. Bring mixture to boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer and cover the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is tender, and the beans are soft (about 1 hour). Discard the bay leaves, then slowly add cold cubed butter and stir in with salt and pepper before serving.