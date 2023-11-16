Executive Chef Lamar Moore, Bronzeville Winery

Co-Executive Chef Dondee Robinson, Bronzeville Winery

Bronzeville Winery

4420 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653

https://www.bronzevillewinery.com/

Check Out:

Bronzeville Winery is open for dinner Wednesday – Sunday, with brunch service on Sunday.

Incredible music offered to diners includes DJ sessions every Wednesday – Saturday, with Live jazz music every Sunday evening.

Recipe:

COLLARD GREEN CHIMICHURRI FILET MIGNON – Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cup – Cleaned leaf collard greens

3 – Garlic cloves

3 tbs – Fresh oregano

2 cup – Extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup – Red Wine Vinegar

3 tbs – Lemon Zest

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Kosher salt to taste

(2) 8 oz Filets

½ cup grape seed oil

4 tbs butter

Black Pepper

Directions

For Chimichurri: Chop collard greens and oregano until finely chopped and add minced garlic. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and stir in olive oil, vinegar, and lemon zest. Season with salt and red pepper.

For Filet Mignon: Season both sides of filet with salt and pepper. In cast iron pan, add grape seed oil and butter. Cook steaks 4-5 minutes per side, getting steak to 140 degrees internal temperature. Top with chimichurri and serve.

BLACK EYED PEA CASSOULET – Serves 2-4

Ingredients

1 tbs – Canola oil

1 – Turkey hock

1 cup – Diced yellow onion

1 cup – Diced carrots

1 cup – Diced celery

½ cup – White wine

1 cup – Crushed tomatoes

2 cup – Black eyed peas, soaked overnight and rinsed

6 cup – No salt added chicken bone broth

3 – Bay Leaves

1 tbs – Chopped fresh thyme (or 1 tsp dried)

1 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Freshly ground pepper

12 tbsp – Unsalted butter, cubed

Directions

Sautee onions, carrots, and celery until softened, approximately 3 minutes. Add turkey hock and cook another 5 minutes. Pour in white wine and simmer, loosening brown bits at the bottom of the pan – Simmer until almost fully reduced, about 3 minutes. Next, add the tomatoes and cook for about 2 minutes. Then add in the beans, broth, bay leaves, and thyme. Bring mixture to boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer and cover the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is tender, and the beans are soft (about 1 hour). Discard the bay leaves, then slowly add cold cubed butter and stir in with salt and pepper before serving.