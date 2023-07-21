Victor Wu, owner/chef of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya in Lincoln Park
Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya
553 W. Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
773-857-5140
Check Out:
Tanaka Ramen Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Enjoy Buy One, Get One Free Izakaya Dishes
Wednesday, July 26
4-9 p.m.
Recipe:
Cold Ramen by Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya
Ramen sauce:
- Sesame paste ¼ cup
- Sesame oil 2 tbsp
- Soy sauce ¼ cup
- Vinegar ¼ cup
- Sugar ¼ cup
- Black pepper ½ teaspoon
Ramen and toppings:
- Ramen noodles (3 ounces or one package)
- Chopped pork chashu [pork belly] (4-6 ounces)
- Half-seasoned egg
- Cucumber, ½ cup sliced
- Bean sprouts, ½ cup
- Spinach, 1 cup
Seasoned egg:
- One egg
- Cooking wine ¼ cup
- Soy sauce ¼ cup
- Water ½ cup
Preparation:
- Things you can buy from an Asian grocery store: Ramen noodles, Sesame paste, Sesame oil and pre-cooked Pork chashu.
- Prepare the seasoned egg:
- Put the cooking wine, soy sauce, and water in a bowl, mix well to make a marinade.
- Boil hot water, put a whole egg in for six minutes. Take it out and put into iced water right away (the egg will be soft and slightly undercooked; if you prefer to make it fully cooked then boil for 8 minutes).
- After the egg is cool, peel the egg and put in the marinade for 2 hours.
- Slice the cucumber
- Boil spinach and bean sprouts in hot water for 30 seconds
- Chop the pork chashu
- To prepare the sauce for cold ramen, put the sesame paste, sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and black pepper into your favorite bowl, mix well.
- Put 3 cups of water in a pot and bring to a boil. Put ramen noodles into boiling water for 4 minutes. Take out the noodles and rinse with cold water until cool.
- Put the cooked ramen noodles into the bowl with the sauce in it, add the toppings of chopped pork chashu, half seasoned egg, sliced cucumber, boiled bean sprouts and spinach. Enjoy!