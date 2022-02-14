Lunchbreak: Coconut Mango Salad with Shrimp

Jet Tila, Food Network Star

New Cookbook: 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die

https://chefjet.com/

Recipe:

Coconut Mango Salad with Shrimp (Yum Mamuang)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp (15 ml) canola or other high-temperature cooking oil

½ lb (226 g) medium shrimp peeled and deveined, sliced in half lengthwise

2 shallots, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1–2 fresh Thai chilies, thinly sliced

⅓ cup (80 ml) fresh lime juice

⅓ cup (80 ml) fish sauce

½ cup (110 g) palm sugar or brown sugar

3 cups (420 g) green mango, cut into matchsticks

1 cup (60 g) toasted coconut chips (see Pro Tip)

½ red onion, very thinly sliced

3 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias

¼  cup (28 g) roasted cashews

Directions:

  1. Heat a medium skillet over medium and add the oil. When you see a wisp of white smoke, add the shrimp and lightly sauté them for about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the shallots, garlic and Thai chilies. Cook for an additional minute, until the shrimp are just cooked through.
  2. Turn off the heat. Stir in the lime juice, fish sauce and sugar. Stir well until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the shrimp and dressing to a serving bowl and allow it to cool for a few minutes.
  3. When ready to serve, add the mango, coconut and red onion to the serving bowl. Toss to combine, and garnish with the scallions and cashews.

Pro Tip: You can buy unsweetened toasted coconut chips anywhere now, and they are perfect for this recipe!

