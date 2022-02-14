Lunchbreak: Coconut Mango Salad with Shrimp

Jet Tila, Food Network Star
New Cookbook: 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die
Recipe:
Coconut Mango Salad with Shrimp (Yum Mamuang)
Ingredients:
1 tbsp (15 ml) canola or other high-temperature cooking oil
½ lb (226 g) medium shrimp peeled and deveined, sliced in half lengthwise
2 shallots, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1–2 fresh Thai chilies, thinly sliced
⅓ cup (80 ml) fresh lime juice
⅓ cup (80 ml) fish sauce
½ cup (110 g) palm sugar or brown sugar
3 cups (420 g) green mango, cut into matchsticks
1 cup (60 g) toasted coconut chips (see Pro Tip)
½ red onion, very thinly sliced
3 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias
¼ cup (28 g) roasted cashews
Directions:
- Heat a medium skillet over medium and add the oil. When you see a wisp of white smoke, add the shrimp and lightly sauté them for about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the shallots, garlic and Thai chilies. Cook for an additional minute, until the shrimp are just cooked through.
- Turn off the heat. Stir in the lime juice, fish sauce and sugar. Stir well until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the shrimp and dressing to a serving bowl and allow it to cool for a few minutes.
- When ready to serve, add the mango, coconut and red onion to the serving bowl. Toss to combine, and garnish with the scallions and cashews.
Pro Tip: You can buy unsweetened toasted coconut chips anywhere now, and they are perfect for this recipe!