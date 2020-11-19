Lunchbreak: Coconut Grits with Chicken Gravy

Chef Bill Kim

Recipe:

Coconut Grits with Chicken gravy

Serves 4 people

Coconut Grits:

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 cup coarse ground grits

¼ cup of white onion, carrots and celery, diced small

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 tsp. salt

Gluten-free Chicken Gravy (recipe below)

Parsley to garnish

Method:

Heat butter in large saucepan. Add onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add the chicken broth and coconut milk. Let the liquid come to simmer, then add grits stir until the liquid gets thick. Cover with foil or a lid and bake in the oven for 45 minutes at 350 degrees, or continue to cook on the stove, stirring so that the bottom doesn’t burn. It should be the consistency of mashed potatoes. Top with gluten-free chicken gravy, parsley and enjoy!

Gluten-Free Chicken Gravy

2 cups chicken broth

¼ cup carrot, small diced

¼ cup celery, small diced

¼ cup onion, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

¼ cup all-purpose gluten free flour

¼ cup macadamia nut butter or unsalted butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Turn the heat at medium high in a medium size saucepan, add macadamia butter then garlic, saute for 1 minute. Add onion, carrot, celery and cook for 2 minutes until soft and tender. Add all-purpose gluten-free flour, stir until the mixture turns into a paste, add the chicken broth whisk constantly. Let the gravy start to simmer then lower the heat cook for 5 minutes to desired thickness. Remove from the heat and cook to desired temperature before serving.