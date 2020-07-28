Lunchbreak: Coconut Berry Thumbprint Cookies

Angela Garbacz is the founder of Goldenrod Pastries and author of Perfectly Golden cookbook

http://www.goldenrodpastries.com

Book:

Perfectly Golden: Adaptable Recipes for Sweet and Simple Treats by Chef Angela Garbacz (Countryman Press, April 28, 2020)

Inspired Recipes From GoldenrodPastries. The Nebraska Bakery That Specializes in Gluten-Free, Dairy Free and Vegan Treats.

Recipe:

Coconut Berry Thumbprint Cookies

❑✗ vegan

❑✗ dairy-free

❑✗ gluten-free

❑✗ traditional

Yield 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 pound (3 sticks, 338 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature, or 1 1/2 cups (288 g) vegetable shortening

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 1/2 cups (438 g) all-purpose flour or 3 1/2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour

2 cups (205 g) shredded sweetened coconut

1 cup (320 g) jam or preserves or lemon curd

Preheat your oven to 375°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Instructions:

Combine your choice of fat with the sugar, vanilla, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and cream until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes on medium-high speed. Add the flour and mix to incorporate. Place the shredded coconut in a small bowl. Scoop the cookie dough in 2-tablespoon balls (#30 scoop and roll in the coconut, pressing lightly to make sure it sticks to the dough.

Place the cookies about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Use your thumb to gently make an make an indentation in the middle of each cookie. Use a small spoon to drop 1⁄2 teaspoon of preserves into the center of each cookie indentation.

Bake for 15 minutes until the coconut is a medium brown color and the cookies do not give when you press them lightly with your finger.

Remove from the oven and let cool completely on the baking sheet or transfer carefully to cooling racks before transferring to a plate or serving dish. These will keep really well at room temperature, in an airtight container, for about a week.

ANGELA SAYS…

I recommend Nu Life Always Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour (473 g) or King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour (438 for the gluten-free option.

You can use any flavor of jam, preserves, or curd in the center of these cookies. We have used raspberry preserves, blueberry jam, mixed berry preserves, and lemon curd.

It’s totally fine if the shredded coconut takes on a good amount of color when the cookies are baking. We don’t mind a little extra golden-brown flavor so don’t shy away from the dark edges of the coconut.