Brad Alexander, Executive Chef of Electric Greens

Electric Greens at Revival Food Hall

125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

https://www.eatelectricgreens.com/

Recipe:

Cobb Salad

1 cup kale

1 cup romaine

¼ cup snap peas

¼ cup tomato, diced

Half avocado, diced

½ cup pickled red onion

¼ cup goat cheese crumbles

¼ cup coconut bacon

⅓ cup electric ranch dressing

1. Combine kale, romaine, tomato and pickled red onion with dressing and toss to coat in a medium bowl.

2. Place salad in serving bowl and top with diced avocado, goat cheese and coconut bacon.

Coconut Bacon

8 oz coconut flakes

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp tamari

2 Tbsp molasses

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp liquid smoke

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1. Whisk to combine all ingredients except coconut in medium mixing bowl.

2. Add in coconut flakes and toss to coat.

3. Spread coconut flakes evenly in a thin layer on a parchment lined baking sheet.

4. Place in 350 oven for 10-12 minutes..

5. Remove from oven and allow to cool before using.