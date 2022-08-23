Brad Alexander, Executive Chef of Electric Greens
Electric Greens at Revival Food Hall
125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603
https://www.eatelectricgreens.com/
Recipe:
Cobb Salad
1 cup kale
1 cup romaine
¼ cup snap peas
¼ cup tomato, diced
Half avocado, diced
½ cup pickled red onion
¼ cup goat cheese crumbles
¼ cup coconut bacon
⅓ cup electric ranch dressing
1. Combine kale, romaine, tomato and pickled red onion with dressing and toss to coat in a medium bowl.
2. Place salad in serving bowl and top with diced avocado, goat cheese and coconut bacon.
Coconut Bacon
8 oz coconut flakes
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp tamari
2 Tbsp molasses
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp liquid smoke
½ tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
1. Whisk to combine all ingredients except coconut in medium mixing bowl.
2. Add in coconut flakes and toss to coat.
3. Spread coconut flakes evenly in a thin layer on a parchment lined baking sheet.
4. Place in 350 oven for 10-12 minutes..
5. Remove from oven and allow to cool before using.