Lunchbreak: Coconut Apricot Macaroon Cake

Jason Schreiber

https://www.jasonschreiber.com/

Fruit Cake – Recipes For The Curious Baker is available now – https://www.jasonschreiber.com/fruit-cake

Recipe:

COCONUT APRICOT MACAROON CAKE

Makes 8-10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cake:

Pan Goo for greasing the pan (recipe below)

dried apricots, cut into 1/4-inch pieces: 1 cup / 180 grams

apricot preserves: ¼ cup / 80 grams

unsweetened shredded coconut: ½ cup / 50 grams

all-purpose flour: 1 cup / 142 grams

baking powder: 1 teaspoon / 3 grams

coarse salt: 1 teaspoon / 3 grams

coconut oil, melted: 6 tablespoons / 84 grams

granulated sugar: 1 cup / 212 grams

large eggs: 2 / 2

whole milk: 1/3 cup / 83 milliliters

pure vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon / 5 milliliters

For the Topping:

large egg white: 1 / 1

granulated sugar: 2 tablespoons / 27 grams

coarse salt: 1 pinch / 1 pinch

unsweetened flaked coconut: 1 cup / 45 grams

sanding sugar, for sprinkling

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) with a rack in the center position. Brush a 9 x 2-inch round cake pan with Pan Goo.

2. In a small saucepan, stir together the apricots, apricot preserves, and 1/4 cup (62 milliliters) water. Set over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until a syrup forms that is thick enough to hold a line, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with the shredded coconut. Set aside to cool slightly.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

4. In a large bowl, whisk the coconut oil, sugar, and eggs until smooth and creamy. Whisk in the milk and vanilla. Using a rubber spatula, stir the flour mixture into the wet ingredients. Gently fold the apricot situation into the batter, distributing it evenly throughout. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan.

5. Make the topping: In a medium bowl, whisk the egg white, granulated sugar, and salt until just foamy, about 30 seconds. Stir in the coconut flakes and scatter on top of the cake batter. Sprinkle with sanding sugar.

6. Bake until the cake is firm to the touch and golden brown and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs, about 1 hour.

7. Transfer the pan to a wire rack. Rest the cake in the pan for about 10 minutes, then unmold onto the rack to cool completely.

STORAGE:

The cake will keep at room temperature, covered, for 3 or 4 days

PAN GOO RECIPE

Makes about ¾ cup (375 milliliters)

Keep this mix on hand for a quick lube and easy slide.

INGREDIENTS:

1⁄4 cup (62 milliliters) neutral oil, such as safflower

1⁄3 cup (47 grams) all- purpose flour

DIRECTIONS:

In a small container with a lid, whisk the oil and flour together until combined. Brush onto baking pans in place of parchment paper or cooking spray.

STORAGE:

Keep it in the fridge for a couple of weeks. A month seems like maybe too long.