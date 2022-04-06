Chef Lisa Shaw

Lisa’s Boutique Catering LLC

312-881-0694

https://www.lisasboutiquecatering.com/

Recipe:

Citrus Salmon

1 blood orange, 1 cara cara or other variety, thinly sliced into rounds save some garnish for the platter.

1 large lemon thinly sliced into rounds

1 Lime thinly sliced

1 1/2 pounds salmon fillet, skin removed

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 teaspoons of old bay

2-3 Fresh sprigs of rosemary

3-4 Fresh sprigs of thyme

2 clove garlic, minced

Olive Oil

Supplies and equipment

Parchment paper

Sheet pans

Chef knife

Cutting Board

Large bowl

Small bowl

Wisk

Spice bowls (optional)

For Salad Madeline or food processor with shaving attachment

If you do not have either pieced of equipment you can use your knife as demoed on segment or buy food items pre-shredded.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. (375 degrees F for convection) Line the sheet pan with parchment paper Lightly drizzle both sides of the salmon with olive oil and season with Old Bay, and salt and pepper Add the garlic then start layering the herbs alternating with the citrus fruit Bake salmon for 12-15 minutes. (Convection oven may bake faster) I like to cook my salmon to an internal temperature between125 to 130 degrees (medium). 145 degrees is well done however, be careful not to overcook it! Plate salmon on a platter garnish with some herbs and the extra fruit slices. Serves with your Kale Salad.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Allow your salmon to rest for 10 to knock the chill off before putting it in the oven.

Kale Fruit Salad with Citrus Honey Dressing

2 Bunches of lacinato kale rolled and cut into thin ribbons

3 cups od shredded red cabbage

2 cups of shaved Brussel sprouts

2 medium apples (gala, fuji, or honeycrisp apple)

1 cup of blueberries

¼ cup of dried cranberries

Citrus Dressing

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

Juice of 1 orange

1 tablespoon of Honey

1 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of pepper

In a large bowl combine vegetables and fruit put in refrigerator. In small bowl whisk together lemon juice, orange juice and honey Slowly whisk in the olive oil Pour over salad, toss, and let it sit in the refrigerator for 1 hour or overnight. Toss before serving

NOTES: This salad can be made ahead of time. For best results allow the salad to sit for 1 hour or more.