Max Robbins, Executive Chef of The Oakville Grill & Cellar

The Oakville Grill & Cellar

163 N Green St., Chicago IL 60607

https://www.theoakville.com/

Check Out:

-The Oakville Grill & Cellar is now open for Weekend Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

-Weekday Lunch is also now available at The Oakville from Monday – Friday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Recipe:

Cinnamon French Toast

Serving Size: 1

Ingredients for Cinnamon French Toast

2 pieces, of Brioche Bread, sliced 1 ½” thick

4 cups of French Toast Batter, recipe below

½ cup Cinnamon Powder Sugar, recipe below

3 ounces (6T) clarified butter

½ cup roasted peaches, recipe below

¼ cup whipped cream, previously whipped

2 oz (4T) 55% maple syrup

Method for Cinnamon French Toast

Preheat griddle. Take two pieces of brioche bread and dip them into the French toast batter. Dust one side of the French toast with the cinnamon powdered sugar. Grease griddle with butter and lay the two pieces of French toast, powdered sugar side down on the griddle. Griddle the toast until golden brown and crunchy on the bottom. Dust on the other side with powdered sugar and flip the French toast over. Cut the French toast in half on a diagonal. Lay the French toast slices down on the plate, overlapping one another. Top with roasted peaches. Add a dollop of whipped cream. Dust with cinnamon powdered sugar. Serve with a creamer of maple syrup.

French Toast Batter

Ingredients

2 whole eggs 1 egg yolks 1 cup whole milk 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla paste ¾ cup sugar

Method

Combine eggs, milk, vanilla and mix together Add sugar and mix until incorporated

Cinnamon Powdered Sugar

Ingredients

1 cup powdered sugar

2T cinnamon

Method

Put ingredients into a mixer Slowly mix up to 5 minutes to incorporate

Roasted Peaches

Ingredients

1 lb of peaches, pitted and quartered

1T sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla paste

Method

Combine all ingredients and marinate for at least one hour Roast at 300 degrees for 30 minutes