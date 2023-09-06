Max Robbins, Executive Chef of The Oakville Grill & Cellar
The Oakville Grill & Cellar
163 N Green St., Chicago IL 60607
Check Out:
-The Oakville Grill & Cellar is now open for Weekend Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
-Weekday Lunch is also now available at The Oakville from Monday – Friday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Recipe:
Cinnamon French Toast
The Oakville Grill & Cellar
Serving Size: 1
Ingredients for Cinnamon French Toast
- 2 pieces, of Brioche Bread, sliced 1 ½” thick
- 4 cups of French Toast Batter, recipe below
- ½ cup Cinnamon Powder Sugar, recipe below
- 3 ounces (6T) clarified butter
- ½ cup roasted peaches, recipe below
- ¼ cup whipped cream, previously whipped
- 2 oz (4T) 55% maple syrup
Method for Cinnamon French Toast
- Preheat griddle.
- Take two pieces of brioche bread and dip them into the French toast batter.
- Dust one side of the French toast with the cinnamon powdered sugar.
- Grease griddle with butter and lay the two pieces of French toast, powdered sugar side down on the griddle.
- Griddle the toast until golden brown and crunchy on the bottom.
- Dust on the other side with powdered sugar and flip the French toast over.
- Cut the French toast in half on a diagonal.
- Lay the French toast slices down on the plate, overlapping one another.
- Top with roasted peaches.
- Add a dollop of whipped cream.
- Dust with cinnamon powdered sugar.
- Serve with a creamer of maple syrup.
French Toast Batter
Ingredients
- 2 whole eggs
- 1 egg yolks
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla paste
- ¾ cup sugar
Method
- Combine eggs, milk, vanilla and mix together
- Add sugar and mix until incorporated
Cinnamon Powdered Sugar
Ingredients
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2T cinnamon
Method
- Put ingredients into a mixer
- Slowly mix up to 5 minutes to incorporate
Roasted Peaches
Ingredients
- 1 lb of peaches, pitted and quartered
- 1T sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla paste
Method
- Combine all ingredients and marinate for at least one hour
- Roast at 300 degrees for 30 minutes