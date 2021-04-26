Lunchbreak: Churro French Toast

Michael Hernandez
Azul Mariscos – 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
Promotions & Events:
- Chef Michael’s Churro French Toast is part of Azul’s weekend brunch menu, which is served from 11:00am – 3:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Azul will be running a number of Cinco de Mayo specials on May 5th and through the following weekend:
Michelada (“Mexican Bloody Mary”) Pop Up Bar
*Wednesday, May 5th ONLY*
Pinches Miches will be on hand to man the brand’s signature Michelada Pop Up Bar in one of Azul’s many outdoor areas. Start with Azul’s signature El Pinche, made with with Pinches Miches Michelada Mix, Modelo Beer, Fresh Lime Juice and Chamoy finished with a Tajin Rim and Shrimp Garnish.
· Choose between Original, Tamarindo, Cucumber flavors.
· Additional garnish options include Crickets, Lemon, Lime, Olives, Takis Tortilla Chips and Tamarind Candy Sticks.
Taco Flight – $15
*Wednesday, May 5th – Saturday, May 8th*
One Bistec (Steak) Taco
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Housemade Fire Roasted Salsa, Corn Tortilla
One Pollo (Chicken) Taco
Grilled Marinated Chicken Thigh, Onion, Cilantro, Housemade Fire Roasted Salsa, Corn Tortilla
One Camarón (Shrimp) Taco
Grilled Marinated Gulf Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla
One Vegetal (Veggie) Taco
Grilled Zucchini & Squash, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla
Margarita Tower – $65
*Wednesday, May 5th – Saturday, May 8th*
Red, White & Green (in honor of the Mexican flag.)
Recipe:
CHURRO FRENCH TOAST
INGREDIENTS
Bread:
Thick cut challah bread or your favorite bread sliced thick
Egg Batter:
4 eggs
1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
Cinnamon sugar coating:
Equal parts Cinnamon and sugar
Garnish:
1/2 cup crushed Cinnamon toast cereal or your favorite cereal
Caramel or maple syrup (store bought)
1 scoop of cinnamon or your favorite ice cream
DIRECTIONS:
- In medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs, whipped cream, sugar and vanilla extract
- Pour batter in shallow pan
- Soak each slice of bread in batter mixture 30 to 45 seconds
- Heat pan over medium head with a 2 tablespoons of butter
- Cook each slice of bread until golden brown (about 2 to 3 minutes each side)
- Cut each cooked French Toast diagonally and arrange on serving plate
- Coat cooked French Toast with Cinnamon Sugar Coating & Cinnamon Toast cereal
- Drizzle with caramel or maple syrup
- Top with scoop of ice cream