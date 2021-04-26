Lunchbreak: Churro French Toast

Michael Hernandez

Azul Mariscos – 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

Chef Michael’s Churro French Toast is part of Azul’s weekend brunch menu, which is served from 11:00am – 3:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Azul will be running a number of Cinco de Mayo specials on May 5th and through the following weekend:

Michelada (“Mexican Bloody Mary”) Pop Up Bar

*Wednesday, May 5th ONLY*

Pinches Miches will be on hand to man the brand’s signature Michelada Pop Up Bar in one of Azul’s many outdoor areas. Start with Azul’s signature El Pinche, made with with Pinches Miches Michelada Mix, Modelo Beer, Fresh Lime Juice and Chamoy finished with a Tajin Rim and Shrimp Garnish.

· Choose between Original, Tamarindo, Cucumber flavors.

· Additional garnish options include Crickets, Lemon, Lime, Olives, Takis Tortilla Chips and Tamarind Candy Sticks.

Taco Flight – $15

*Wednesday, May 5th – Saturday, May 8th*

One Bistec (Steak) Taco

Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Housemade Fire Roasted Salsa, Corn Tortilla

One Pollo (Chicken) Taco

Grilled Marinated Chicken Thigh, Onion, Cilantro, Housemade Fire Roasted Salsa, Corn Tortilla

One Camarón (Shrimp) Taco

Grilled Marinated Gulf Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla

One Vegetal (Veggie) Taco

Grilled Zucchini & Squash, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla

Margarita Tower – $65

*Wednesday, May 5th – Saturday, May 8th*

Red, White & Green (in honor of the Mexican flag.)

Recipe:

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

INGREDIENTS

Bread:

Thick cut challah bread or your favorite bread sliced thick

Egg Batter:

4 eggs

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

Cinnamon sugar coating:

Equal parts Cinnamon and sugar

Garnish:

1/2 cup crushed Cinnamon toast cereal or your favorite cereal

Caramel or maple syrup (store bought)

1 scoop of cinnamon or your favorite ice cream

DIRECTIONS:

In medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs, whipped cream, sugar and vanilla extract

Pour batter in shallow pan

Soak each slice of bread in batter mixture 30 to 45 seconds

Heat pan over medium head with a 2 tablespoons of butter

Cook each slice of bread until golden brown (about 2 to 3 minutes each side)

Cut each cooked French Toast diagonally and arrange on serving plate

Coat cooked French Toast with Cinnamon Sugar Coating & Cinnamon Toast cereal

Drizzle with caramel or maple syrup

Top with scoop of ice cream