Lunchbreak: Christmas Checkerboard Cookies

Mary DiSomma

Mary’s book – A Gift of Cookies: Recipes to Share with Family & Friends – is available now!

Mary is donating 100% of the proceeds to Children charities – All 100% of proceeds are going to support 2 charities Hephzibah and Oak park River Forest Infant Welfare Clinic for kids.

Recipe:

Christmas Checkerboard Cookies

From Mary DiSomma‘s Cookbook: A Gift of Cookies – Page 202

Makes 50 to 55 cookies

Dough:

1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar

1 large egg

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

Flavorings:

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoons chocolate sprinkles

1½ teaspoons Kahlúa ®

3 drops green food coloring

1 tablespoon pistachio paste, see page 277, or 2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachio nuts

6 maraschino cherries, minced

3 drops red food coloring

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

A few drops of orange oil or extract

Decoration:

Green, red, or white ready-to-pipe icing

Preparation:

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter with sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. On low speed, gradually add flour until blended. Divide dough into quarters.

2. Knead cocoa powder, Kahlúa, and sprinkles into one quarter; green food coloring and pistachio paste or chopped pistachios into a second quarter; and chopped maraschino cherries and red coloring in the third quarter. In the remaining quarter, knead in orange zest and orange oil or extract.

3. Divide each portion in half and roll into 8-inch logs. Use hands to square up the sides. You will have 8 pieces total. Place an orange and red log side by side. Top with a green and chocolate log. Press firmly together to adhere. Use hands to again square off dough sides. Repeat with remaining 4 logs. Wrap each log in wax paper and refrigerate until firm, about 6 hours.

4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place logs on cutting board. Cut crosswise into ¼-inch slices. Place slices on parchment-lined sheet pans about 1 inch apart. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until firm and lightly browned on the bottom. Let cookies rest on sheet pan for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack. Once cooled, pipe icing on cookies to resemble gift wrap: ribbon and a bow. When icing is completely dry, transfer cookies to an airtight container.