Lunchbreak: Chorizo and Mussels in Tomato Wine Broth

Carol Mackey – Entertaining Expert
Recipe:
Chorizo and Mussels in Tomato Wine Broth
8 oz. chorizo(Mexican style use one tube), cooked and drained well
2 Tbls. butter
1/3 cup finely chopped onions
1 cup sliced fennel
1 Tbls. minced garlic
1 cup fresh tomatoes if in season, or can petite diced, no juice
1 cup white wine
1/4 cup heavy cream
2 Tbls. finely chopped parsley leaves
3-4 pounds fresh mussels, rinsed well and debearded
Bread, as an accompaniment
Directions:
In a large sauté pan, cook the chorizo until brown over medium-high heat, about 4 minutes. Remove and drain.
To a large pot, add the butter and when melted, add the fennel, onions, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring, for 4 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and tomatoes, and cook, careful not to burn garlic. Add the wine, cream, and parsley, and bring to a boil. Add the sausage back and the mussels, cover, and cook until the shells have opened, about 4-6 minutes.
Discard any mussels that do not open. Serve immediately with bread for dipping in broth.
Serves 4.