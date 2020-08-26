Lunchbreak: Chorizo and Mussels in Tomato Wine Broth

Carol Mackey – Entertaining Expert

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Recipe:

Chorizo and Mussels in Tomato Wine Broth

8 oz. chorizo(Mexican style use one tube), cooked and drained well

2 Tbls. butter

1/3 cup finely chopped onions

1 cup sliced fennel

1 Tbls. minced garlic

1 cup fresh tomatoes if in season, or can petite diced, no juice

1 cup white wine

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 Tbls. finely chopped parsley leaves

3-4 pounds fresh mussels, rinsed well and debearded

Bread, as an accompaniment

Directions:

In a large sauté pan, cook the chorizo until brown over medium-high heat, about 4 minutes. Remove and drain.

To a large pot, add the butter and when melted, add the fennel, onions, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring, for 4 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and tomatoes, and cook, careful not to burn garlic. Add the wine, cream, and parsley, and bring to a boil. Add the sausage back and the mussels, cover, and cook until the shells have opened, about 4-6 minutes.

Discard any mussels that do not open. Serve immediately with bread for dipping in broth.

Serves 4.