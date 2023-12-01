Arshiya Farheen – Executive Chef and Owner of Verzênay Chicago
2507 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
773-799-8312 – Bakery/Café
https://www.verzenaychicago.com/
Check Out:
Holiday Tea – now through January 21 – Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays – 3 seatings, reservations required.
The price is $78 per adult and $60 per child age 4-9. Guests can choose a vegetarian option if they prefer. To make reservations, please visit https://www.exploretock.com/verzenaychicago/event/433623/holiday-tea-at-verzenay.
Recipe:
CHOCOLATE-ORANGE FINANCIERS
Makes about 1dozen
Butter – 1/2 cup
Salt – pinch
Honey – 2 Tablespoons
Egg whites – 5
Powdered sugar – 3/4 cup
Orange zest – 1
Orange extract – 1/4 teaspoons
Almond flour – 1/2 cup
AP flour – 1/3 cup
Cocoa powder – 4 teaspoons
- Place butter in a saucepan. Melt over medium heat. Continue cooking until butter is boiling and turns golden brown and smells nutty. Pour into a bowl. Scrape and include all the browned bits and cool for 30 minutes until it is slightly warm.
- Grease your molds with softened butter. Preheat the oven to 350F
- Whisk the egg whites until frothy.
- Add honey and salt to the browned butter and mix well.
- Sift the powdered sugar. Fold it gently with a rubber spatula into the egg whites.
- Add orange zest and orange extract
- Sift the almond flour, all purpose flour and the cocoa powder together into a bowl.
- Alternate folding the browned butter mixture and the flour mixture in multiple additions until everything is incorporated.
- Chill the batter for two hours in the refrigerator.
- Pipe (or scoop) the batter into the greased molds. Fill up to 3/4 of the height of the mold.
- Bake for 15 mins or until the edges are golden brown.
- Take them out of the molds as soon as it is cool enough to handle (about 10-15 mins)