Arshiya Farheen – Executive Chef and Owner of Verzênay Chicago

2507 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

773-799-8312 – Bakery/Café

https://www.verzenaychicago.com/

Check Out:

Holiday Tea – now through January 21 – Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays – 3 seatings, reservations required.

The price is $78 per adult and $60 per child age 4-9. Guests can choose a vegetarian option if they prefer. To make reservations, please visit https://www.exploretock.com/verzenaychicago/event/433623/holiday-tea-at-verzenay.

Recipe:

CHOCOLATE-ORANGE FINANCIERS

Makes about 1dozen

Butter – 1/2 cup

Salt – pinch

Honey – 2 Tablespoons

Egg whites – 5

Powdered sugar – 3/4 cup

Orange zest – 1

Orange extract – 1/4 teaspoons

Almond flour – 1/2 cup

AP flour – 1/3 cup

Cocoa powder – 4 teaspoons

  1. Place butter in a saucepan. Melt over medium heat. Continue cooking until butter is boiling and turns golden brown and smells nutty. Pour into a bowl. Scrape and include all the browned bits and cool for 30 minutes until it is slightly warm.
  2. Grease your molds with softened butter. Preheat the oven to 350F
  3. Whisk the egg whites until frothy.
  4. Add honey and salt to the browned butter and mix well.
  5. Sift the powdered sugar. Fold it gently with a rubber spatula into the egg whites.
  6. Add orange zest and orange extract
  7. Sift the almond flour, all purpose flour and the cocoa powder together into a bowl.
  8. Alternate folding the browned butter mixture and the flour mixture in multiple additions until everything is incorporated.
  9. Chill the batter for two hours in the refrigerator.
  10. Pipe (or scoop) the batter into the greased molds. Fill up to 3/4 of the height of the mold.
  11. Bake for 15 mins or until the edges are golden brown.
  12. Take them out of the molds as soon as it is cool enough to handle (about 10-15 mins)