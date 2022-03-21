Mary DiSomma

https://www.marydisomma.com

Recipe:

CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO HAZELNUT BISCOTTI

Makes 3 dozen biscotti

INGREDIENTS

½ cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon cognac (optional)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1¼ teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup whole skinned hazelnuts or coarsely chopped walnuts

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter, sugar, brown sugar, and espresso powder. With mixer on low, add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. If using, beat in 1 tablespoon cognac. Beat until light and fluffy.

2. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to butter mixture. Mix until just combined. Add chocolate chips and hazelnuts, mixing until just incorporated.

3. Form dough into two logs that are 2-inches wide by 12-inches long. Place logs on a parchment lined sheet pan 3 inches apart.

4. Bake logs for about 25 minutes or until firm and bottoms are golden brown. Remove from the oven.

Let cool on a pan for 5 minutes. Transfer logs to a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, slice on a 45-degree angle into ½ inch slices. Place slices cut side down on the sheet pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn biscotti over and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Transfer biscotti to a cooling rack. Once completely cool, transfer to an airtight container.