Lunchbreak: Chocolate and Chai Spiced Granola

Carly Knowles, MS, RDN, LD

Her book – is available NOW! The Nutritionist’s Kitchen: Transform Your Diet, Optimize Your Health, and Discover the Healing Power of Whole Foods by Carly Kellogg Knowles, MS, RDN (Roost Books, December 15, 2020, $24.95 ).

Recipe:

Chocolate and Chai Spiced Granola

This recipe combines two things I absolutely adore: dark chocolate and chai! Multiple whole grains and nuts make this a wonderful, nutrient-dense choice that I eat by the handful as a snack and as a topping on homemade yogurt or smoothie bowls. It also makes for a fun seasonal gift during the holidays, especially when presented in beautiful vintage glass jars.

MAKES ABOUT 6 CUPS

DF | GF | V | Ve

Ingredients:

1¼ cups rolled oats

½ cup raw buckwheat groats

½ cup raw hazelnuts

½ cup quinoa flakes

½ cup large coconut flakes

¼ cup raw pecans, roughly chopped

¼ cup raw walnuts, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

3 tablespoons coconut oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

One 3-ounce bar 60%–70% cacao dark chocolate, finely chopped (about ½ cup)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F, arranging the rack in the center of the oven. In a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, groats, hazelnuts, quinoa flakes, coconut, pecans, and walnuts. In

a smaller bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder and spices, including the salt; add to the large mixing bowl with the grain and nut mixture. Stir well until combined. Set aside.

Heat the honey or maple syrup and coconut oil in a small saucepan over low to medium heat until liquified, about 2 minutes. Do not boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the

vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients in the large bowl, and with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, mix until thoroughly combined.

Spread the granola mixture evenly on a metal baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir, and spread evenly over the baking sheet again. Bake for an additional 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a second room-temperature baking sheet. Add the chocolate pieces and stir well (I use

clean hands). The residual heat of the granola will melt the chocolate slightly, incorporating it into the mixture while leaving some chocolate chunks. Let cool completely on the

baking sheet for at least 20 to 30 minutes before enjoying, or you can put the baking sheet in the refrigerator to speed up the process. Store granola in a glass jar or container.