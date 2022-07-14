Lynn Dugan, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist and Chef at MyPlate2Yours

http://www.myplate2yours.com

Tuesday, August 30th Back-to-School Brown Bag Lunch Remake, 12-1pm

As the school year begins, Registered Dietitian and Chef, Lynn Dugan, wants to help make brown bag lunches easier and more deliciously nutritious. She is conducting a 1-hour zoom session introducing fresh ideas for packable lunches to best fuel your kids. This session will be full of new strategies for back-to-school lunch time.

On the menu: Power Pita with Hummus & Veggies, Sweet Apple and Turkey Wrap and Toasted Bean & Cheese Quesadilla.

You’re invited to cook along as Lynn demos these recipes. The recipes and shopping list for class will be sent the week prior to class. If you can’t make the ‘live’ session, you will also receive a link to the recorded zoom session. The class is a fundraiser for Feed My Starving Children. It will raise money to feed hungry kids around the world. The suggested $50 donation directly to FMSC provides 200 life-saving meals.

Chippy Banana Oat Cookies (makes 1 dozen)

2 medium ripe bananas, peeled and mashed

1-1/2 cups quick rolled oats

¼ cup nut butter (peanut, almond, soy or sunflower)

¼ cup mini dark chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mash banana with a fork. Mix in nut butter.

Stir in the oats and chocolate chips.

Drop cookies (scant ¼ cup each) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake in center of oven for 15 minutes.

Allow cookies to cool at least 5 minutes before removing from pan. Enjoy!

Very Berry Summer Smoothie (serves 2)

1/2 cup mixed berries, frozen

1/2 cup canned crushed pineapple (packed in juice)

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced banana

1/2 cup orange juice

Combine ingredients and blend for 2 minutes or until smooth.

Enjoy!