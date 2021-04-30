Lunchbreak: Chimichurri Ribeye

Dan Munoz, Bar Chido
Bar Chido
1012 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL
Recipe:
Bar Chido Chimichurri Ribeye Recipe
Ingredients
Chimichurri:
Chopped Parsley – 1 cup
Chopped Cilantro – 1 Cup
Chopped Fresh Oregano – 1 TBSP
Chopped Fresh Thyme – 1 TBSP
Chopped Basil – 1 TBSP
Minced Fresno Chile – 2ea
Minced Red Onion – 1/2 cup
Minced Garlic – 1/4 cup
Apple Cider Vinegar – 1/4 cup
Balsamic Vinegar – 1 TBSP
Lime Juice – 1 TBSP
EVOO – 3/4 cup
Salt – To Taste
Ribeye
1 Jalapeño Pepper
1 Spring Onion sliced
Steps
1. Prepare all the vegetables and herbs to spec. Everything needs to be chopped very fine, but making sure to not bruise the herbs.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well incorporated. let sit for 1 hour for flavors to mend.
3. Heat grill on medium high heat.
4. Toss jalapeño and spring onion in oil and a pinch of salt.
5. Rub the steak with oil and season liberally with salt.
6. Set steak on grill and cook until preferred doneness.
7.Let steak rest for 5 mins before slicing.
8. While steak is resting grill the jalapeño and spring onion until charred in spots.
9. After 5 minutes have elapsed slice steak against the grain, and spoon chimichurri over the meat.
10. Enjoy!