Lunchbreak: Chimichurri Ribeye

Dan Munoz, Bar Chido

https://www.barchido.com/

Bar Chido

1012 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL

Recipe:

Bar Chido Chimichurri Ribeye Recipe 

Ingredients 

Chimichurri: 

Chopped Parsley – 1 cup

Chopped Cilantro – 1 Cup

Chopped Fresh Oregano – 1 TBSP
Chopped Fresh Thyme – 1 TBSP

Chopped Basil – 1 TBSP

Minced Fresno Chile – 2ea

Minced Red Onion – 1/2 cup

Minced Garlic – 1/4 cup

Apple Cider Vinegar – 1/4 cup

Balsamic Vinegar – 1 TBSP

Lime Juice – 1 TBSP

EVOO – 3/4 cup

Salt – To Taste

Ribeye

1 Jalapeño Pepper

1 Spring Onion sliced 

Steps

1. Prepare all the vegetables and herbs to spec. Everything needs to be chopped very fine, but making sure to not bruise the herbs. 

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well incorporated. let sit for 1 hour for flavors to mend.

3. Heat grill on medium high heat.

4. Toss jalapeño and spring onion in oil and a pinch of salt.

5.  Rub the steak with oil and season liberally with salt.

6. Set steak on grill and cook until preferred doneness.

7.Let steak rest for 5 mins before slicing.

8.  While steak is resting grill the jalapeño and spring onion until charred in spots.

9.  After 5 minutes have elapsed slice steak against the grain, and spoon chimichurri over the meat.

10. Enjoy!

