Dylan Patel, Chef de Cuisine of avec, avec River North + bar avec
bar avec
640 N Lasalle Drive, 8th floor -Chicago, IL 60654
avec River North
141 W Erie Street – Chicago, IL 60654
http://www.avecrestaurant.com/
Recipe:
Chilled Shrimp with Green Garlic Bagna Cauda
Ingredients:
- Jumbo cooked shrimp 8ea
- 8 cloves garlic
- 1C extra virgin olive oil
- 8 anchovy fillets
- 2 lemon
- 2T champagne vinegar
- 1bunch parsley
- 1bunch chive
- 1bunch tarragon
- 1/4c mayonaise
- Flake salt
- Salt
- Pepper
Bagna Cauda:
- Place a medium saucepan over low heat. Add oil and begin to heat.
- Crush 6 cloves of garlic through a microplane or garlic masher. Add to hot oil.
- Gently cook over low heat until fragrant and garlic is soft.
- Remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly.
- Finely chop anchovies and 1T each of parsley, tarragon, and chive. Add anchovies and herbs to garlic oil.
- Finish sauce by adding champagne vinegar, and the zest and juice of 1 lemon. Season with salt and pepper
Garlic Aioli:
Combine mayonnaise, 2 cloves of grated garlic, juice of 1 lemon and salt to taste. Mix to combine
Assemble:
Place chilled shrimp on an ice cold platter, spoon herby bagna cauda over shrimp. Place a dollop of aioli in the center of the plate. Drizzle the entire patter with fancy olive oil and sea salt. Serve.