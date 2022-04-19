Dylan Patel, Chef de Cuisine of avec, avec River North + bar avec

bar avec

640 N Lasalle Drive, 8th floor -Chicago, IL 60654

http://www.baravec.com

avec River North

141 W Erie Street – Chicago, IL 60654

http://www.avecrestaurant.com/

Recipe:

Chilled Shrimp with Green Garlic Bagna Cauda

Ingredients:

Jumbo cooked shrimp 8ea

8 cloves garlic

1C extra virgin olive oil

8 anchovy fillets

2 lemon

2T champagne vinegar

1bunch parsley

1bunch chive

1bunch tarragon

1/4c mayonaise

Flake salt

Salt

Pepper

Bagna Cauda:

Place a medium saucepan over low heat. Add oil and begin to heat.

Crush 6 cloves of garlic through a microplane or garlic masher. Add to hot oil.

Gently cook over low heat until fragrant and garlic is soft.

Remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly.

Finely chop anchovies and 1T each of parsley, tarragon, and chive. Add anchovies and herbs to garlic oil.

Finish sauce by adding champagne vinegar, and the zest and juice of 1 lemon. Season with salt and pepper

Garlic Aioli:

Combine mayonnaise, 2 cloves of grated garlic, juice of 1 lemon and salt to taste. Mix to combine

Assemble:

Place chilled shrimp on an ice cold platter, spoon herby bagna cauda over shrimp. Place a dollop of aioli in the center of the plate. Drizzle the entire patter with fancy olive oil and sea salt. Serve.