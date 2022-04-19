Dylan Patel, Chef de Cuisine of avec, avec River North + bar avec

bar avec

640 N Lasalle Drive, 8th floor -Chicago, IL 60654

http://www.baravec.com

avec River North

141 W Erie Street – Chicago, IL 60654

http://www.avecrestaurant.com/

Recipe:

Chilled Shrimp with Green Garlic Bagna Cauda

Ingredients:

  • Jumbo cooked shrimp 8ea
  • 8 cloves garlic
  • 1C extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 anchovy fillets
  • 2 lemon
  • 2T champagne vinegar 
  • 1bunch parsley
  • 1bunch chive
  • 1bunch tarragon
  • 1/4c mayonaise
  • Flake salt
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Bagna Cauda:

  • Place a medium saucepan over low heat. Add oil and begin to heat.
  • Crush 6 cloves of garlic through a microplane or garlic masher. Add to hot oil.
  • Gently cook over low heat until fragrant and garlic is soft.
  • Remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly.
  • Finely chop anchovies and 1T each of parsley, tarragon, and chive. Add anchovies and herbs to garlic oil.
  • Finish sauce by adding champagne vinegar, and the zest and juice of 1 lemon. Season with salt and pepper

Garlic Aioli:

Combine mayonnaise, 2 cloves of grated garlic, juice of 1 lemon and salt to taste. Mix to combine

Assemble:

Place chilled shrimp on an ice cold platter, spoon herby bagna cauda over shrimp. Place a dollop of aioli in the center of the plate. Drizzle the entire patter with fancy olive oil and sea salt. Serve.