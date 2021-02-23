Lunchbreak: Chili-Garlic Roasted Whole Cauliflower

J.M. Hirsch, Editorial Director, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street

Chili-Garlic Roasted Whole Cauliflower

Gobi Manchurian, an Indo-Chinese dish of deep-fried and seasoned cauliflower, is widely popular partly for its crisp-saucy quality, but also for its addictive savory-sweet spiciness. For this recipe, we’ve applied a similar flavor profile to roasted whole cauliflower.

Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (10 minutes active)

Servings: 4

2-pound head cauliflower, trimmed

¼ cup neutral oil

2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon garam masala

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Heat the oven to 425°F. Place the cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet. Mix the oil, chili-garlic sauce, ketchup, garam masala and 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Brush half the mixture onto the cauliflower, then roast until deeply browned and a skewer inserted into the center meets just a little resistance, 40 to 55 minutes. Brush on the remaining mixture and roast for another 10 minutes. Cut into wedges and sprinkle with scallions.

Spiced Mojito

½ ounce honey

6 large fresh mint leave, plus 1 sprig to garnish

Dash orange bitters

3 ounces spiced rum

Ice, cubes and crushed

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the honey, 6 mint leaves, and orange bitters. Leave the muddler in the shaker. Add the rum. Swish the muddler to rinse it, then remove. Shake with ice cubes. Fill a rocks glass two-thirds with crushed ice and the mint sprig. Strain the cocktail into the glass.