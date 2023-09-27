Tim Cottini, Chef of Bub City

Bub City has two locations, one is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood (435 N. Clark St.), and the other is in Rosemont, Illinois (5441 Park Place)

Chicago Phone: 312-610-4200

Rosemont Phone: 847-261-0399

https://www.bub-city.com/

Recipe:

Chili Cheese Nachos

Instructions:

1. Place 10 fl oz (1 ¼ cup) HOT chili on sizzle tray, top with 1+1/4 cup shredded cheese, place in broiler until cheese is “melty”

2. Lay 7 cups of tortilla down on a plate.

3. Place hot chili cheese over top of chips from one end to the other thoroughly covering the chips.

4. Top with with ¼ cup shredded cheese

5. Drizzle sour cream over top, 2 fl oz (1/4 cup), in a zig zag fashion.

6. Top with ¾ cup shredded lettuce

7. Place 1/4 cup Pico de Gallo over top

8. Place 7 slices of jalapeno around edges and 3 fl oz (6T) guacamole on top.

9. Garnish with 3 fl oz (6T) of Salsa Rojo

Pico de gallo

Yield: 2/3 cup

Shelf Life: 1 day

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Ripe Tomatoes , medium dice 1/2 Cup 1. Mix together. 2. Label, Date and refrigerate. Jalapenos( no seeds), mince 1 tsp sweet onion, med dice 2 TBLSP Cilantro, chopped 1 x 1 Tsp Lime juice ½ Tsp Salt Kosher ½ Tsp

Charred Tomato Salsa

Yield – 2 cup

Shelf life – 3 day

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Tomatoes, ripe 1 Lb Start the grill and add wood.Char the tomatoes, onions and jalapenos.Add garlic and lightly roastCool, and remove seeds from jalapenoBlend tomatoes, jalapenos, onions and garlic in a blender in 2 batches, make sure not to puree too smooth, should be rustic and chunkySeason with salt.Season with lime juice.Chop cilantro and finish. Jalapenos, medium size 2 Ea Onion, medium diced 2 TBLSP Garlic cloves, cleaned 1 TBLSP Lime juice 1 TBLSP Cilantro leaves 2 TBLSP Salt, kosher 1 TBLSP

Guacamole

Yield: 2 Cups

Shelf Life: 24 Hours

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Avocados, large ripe 4 each · Cross hatch, de seed and spoon out the avocados. · Mix together garnishes; jalapeno, cilantro, lime, red onion · Take 2 avocado and puree in robocoupe with: 1/2 of the garnish mix · Chop the remaining avocado with a spoon · Add all ingredients together, puree, garnishes, salt and fold together. · Taste and season with more salt and lime if you like. · Refrigerate until needed Jalapeno, minced 1 tsp Red onion, minced 2 tsp Cilantro, chopped 2 TBLSP Salt 1 TBLSP Lime juice ¼ cup