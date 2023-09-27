Tim Cottini, Chef of Bub City

Bub City has two locations, one is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood (435 N. Clark St.), and the other is in Rosemont, Illinois (5441 Park Place)

  • Chicago Phone: 312-610-4200
  • Rosemont Phone: 847-261-0399

https://www.bub-city.com/

Recipe:

Chili Cheese Nachos

Instructions:

1.   Place 10 fl oz (1 ¼ cup) HOT chili on sizzle tray, top with 1+1/4 cup shredded cheese, place in broiler until cheese is “melty”

2.   Lay 7 cups of tortilla down on a plate.

3.   Place hot chili cheese over top of chips from one end to the other thoroughly covering the chips.

4.   Top with with ¼ cup shredded cheese

5.   Drizzle sour cream over top, 2 fl oz (1/4 cup), in a zig zag fashion.

6.   Top with ¾ cup shredded lettuce

7.   Place 1/4 cup Pico de Gallo over top

8.   Place 7 slices of jalapeno around edges and 3 fl oz (6T) guacamole on top.

9.    Garnish with 3 fl oz (6T) of Salsa Rojo

Pico de gallo

Yield:  2/3 cup

Shelf Life: 1 day

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Ripe Tomatoes , medium dice1/2Cup  1. Mix together. 2. Label, Date and refrigerate.  
Jalapenos( no seeds), mince1tsp  
sweet onion, med dice2TBLSP
Cilantro, chopped 1 x1Tsp
Lime juice½Tsp
Salt Kosher½Tsp

Charred Tomato Salsa

Yield – 2 cup

Shelf life – 3 day

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Tomatoes, ripe1Lb  Start the grill and add wood.Char the tomatoes, onions and jalapenos.Add garlic and lightly roastCool, and remove seeds from jalapenoBlend tomatoes, jalapenos, onions and garlic in a blender in 2 batches, make sure not to puree too smooth, should be rustic and chunkySeason with salt.Season with lime juice.Chop cilantro and finish.  
Jalapenos, medium size2Ea
Onion, medium diced2TBLSP
Garlic cloves, cleaned1TBLSP
Lime juice1TBLSP
Cilantro leaves2TBLSP
Salt, kosher1TBLSP

Guacamole

Yield: 2 Cups

Shelf Life: 24 Hours

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Avocados, large ripe4each·             Cross hatch, de seed and spoon out the avocados. ·             Mix together garnishes; jalapeno, cilantro, lime, red onion ·             Take 2 avocado and puree in robocoupe with: 1/2 of the garnish mix ·             Chop the remaining avocado with a spoon ·             Add all ingredients together, puree, garnishes, salt and fold together. ·             Taste and season with more salt and lime if you like. ·             Refrigerate until needed  
Jalapeno, minced  1tsp
Red onion, minced2tsp
Cilantro, chopped2TBLSP
Salt1TBLSP
Lime juice¼cup