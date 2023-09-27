Tim Cottini, Chef of Bub City
Bub City has two locations, one is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood (435 N. Clark St.), and the other is in Rosemont, Illinois (5441 Park Place)
- Chicago Phone: 312-610-4200
- Rosemont Phone: 847-261-0399
Recipe:
Chili Cheese Nachos
Instructions:
1. Place 10 fl oz (1 ¼ cup) HOT chili on sizzle tray, top with 1+1/4 cup shredded cheese, place in broiler until cheese is “melty”
2. Lay 7 cups of tortilla down on a plate.
3. Place hot chili cheese over top of chips from one end to the other thoroughly covering the chips.
4. Top with with ¼ cup shredded cheese
5. Drizzle sour cream over top, 2 fl oz (1/4 cup), in a zig zag fashion.
6. Top with ¾ cup shredded lettuce
7. Place 1/4 cup Pico de Gallo over top
8. Place 7 slices of jalapeno around edges and 3 fl oz (6T) guacamole on top.
9. Garnish with 3 fl oz (6T) of Salsa Rojo
Pico de gallo
Yield: 2/3 cup
Shelf Life: 1 day
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Ripe Tomatoes , medium dice
|1/2
|Cup
|1. Mix together. 2. Label, Date and refrigerate.
|Jalapenos( no seeds), mince
|1
|tsp
|sweet onion, med dice
|2
|TBLSP
|Cilantro, chopped 1 x
|1
|Tsp
|Lime juice
|½
|Tsp
|Salt Kosher
|½
|Tsp
Charred Tomato Salsa
Yield – 2 cup
Shelf life – 3 day
Guacamole
Yield: 2 Cups
Shelf Life: 24 Hours
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Avocados, large ripe
|4
|each
|· Cross hatch, de seed and spoon out the avocados. · Mix together garnishes; jalapeno, cilantro, lime, red onion · Take 2 avocado and puree in robocoupe with: 1/2 of the garnish mix · Chop the remaining avocado with a spoon · Add all ingredients together, puree, garnishes, salt and fold together. · Taste and season with more salt and lime if you like. · Refrigerate until needed
|Jalapeno, minced
|1
|tsp
|Red onion, minced
|2
|tsp
|Cilantro, chopped
|2
|TBLSP
|Salt
|1
|TBLSP
|Lime juice
|¼
|cup