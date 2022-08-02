Ezequiel Dominguez; Executive Chef at The Drake Oak Brook, Autograph Collection
The Drake Oak Brook, Autograph Collection
2301 York Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523
Telephone: 630-571-0000
https://www.thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com
Recipe:
Chilean Sea Bass
Ingredients:
(To marinate the fish)
8 oz. Sea Bass Filet
1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin oil
¼ of Lemon
Salt and Black pepper to taste.
BLACK RICE (To serve 8 portions)
- Tbsp. Onion, diced
1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin oil
1 Tsp. sesame oil
- Bay leaf
1 Thyme sprig
2 cups Black Rice
- Qtr. gallon water
½ Tsp. chicken base (GF)
Salt & black pepper (to Taste)
SOY MAPLE GLAZE (To serve 8 portions)
1 Tbsp. Diced onions
½ Tsp. Chopped Fresh Garlic
¼ Tsp. Chopped Fresh Ginger
¼ Tsp Ground ginger
2 oz. (1/4 cup) Soy sauce (Gf)
4 oz. (1/2 cup) Orange juice
1 oz. (2T) Lemon juice
4 oz. (1/2 cup) Maple syrup
2 oz. (1/4 cup) Honey
2 Tbsp. Brown sugar
Salt & pepper (to taste)
Instructions:
Remove skin from fish
Cut into portions of 8 oz.
Marinate with black pepper, olive oil, lemon, and salt to desired liking
Cooking Process
Place stir fry pan on stove at medium heat
Add olive oil
Place sea bass in pan
Place top on pan to let sea bass steam
Cook for 4-5 minutes each side.
Black Rice
Heat stir fry pan at medium heat
Add olive oil
Add black rice to pan
Fry rice for 5-7 minutes
Add garlic, onion, thyme, and bay leaf
Add chicken broth
Cook for another 6-8 minutes.
Soy Maple Glaze
Heat stir fry pan at high heat
Add onion, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger,
Sauté for 3 minutes.
Add ground ginger, soy sauce, orange juice, lemon juice, maple syrup, honey, and brown sugar
Boil for 10-15 minutes at low heat.