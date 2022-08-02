Ezequiel Dominguez; Executive Chef at The Drake Oak Brook, Autograph Collection

The Drake Oak Brook, Autograph Collection

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Telephone: 630-571-0000

https://www.thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com

Recipe:

Chilean Sea Bass

Ingredients:

(To marinate the fish)

8 oz. Sea Bass Filet

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin oil

¼ of Lemon

Salt and Black pepper to taste.

BLACK RICE (To serve 8 portions)

Tbsp. Onion, diced

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin oil

1 Tsp. sesame oil

Bay leaf

1 Thyme sprig

2 cups Black Rice

Qtr. gallon water

½ Tsp. chicken base (GF)

Salt & black pepper (to Taste)

SOY MAPLE GLAZE (To serve 8 portions)

1 Tbsp. Diced onions

½ Tsp. Chopped Fresh Garlic

¼ Tsp. Chopped Fresh Ginger

¼ Tsp Ground ginger

2 oz. (1/4 cup) Soy sauce (Gf)

4 oz. (1/2 cup) Orange juice

1 oz. (2T) Lemon juice

4 oz. (1/2 cup) Maple syrup

2 oz. (1/4 cup) Honey

2 Tbsp. Brown sugar

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

Remove skin from fish

Cut into portions of 8 oz.

Marinate with black pepper, olive oil, lemon, and salt to desired liking

Cooking Process

Place stir fry pan on stove at medium heat

Add olive oil

Place sea bass in pan

Place top on pan to let sea bass steam

Cook for 4-5 minutes each side.



Black Rice

Heat stir fry pan at medium heat

Add olive oil

Add black rice to pan

Fry rice for 5-7 minutes

Add garlic, onion, thyme, and bay leaf

Add chicken broth

Cook for another 6-8 minutes.



Soy Maple Glaze

Heat stir fry pan at high heat

Add onion, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger,

Sauté for 3 minutes.

Add ground ginger, soy sauce, orange juice, lemon juice, maple syrup, honey, and brown sugar

Boil for 10-15 minutes at low heat.