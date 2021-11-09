Lunchbreak: Chile & Apple-Cider Pork Tacos

Sara Haas – Chef and Dietitian

http://www.sarahaasrdn.com

Recipe:

Chile & Apple-Cider Pork Tacos

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 packed teaspoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 pound boneless pork chops, thinly sliced into strips

1 tablespoon avocado oil (canola or grapeseed will work)

¼ cup dried apples, chopped

¾ cup apple cider or apple juice

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon hot sauce

8 corn tortillas, warmed

Garnish:

1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced into sticks (any variety will work)

2-3 radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

½ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

¼ cup diced white onion or pickled red onions

¼ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

1 lime, quartered

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the chili powders, cumin, brown sugar, salt and black pepper in a large mixing bowl. Add the sliced pork and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours before cooking.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil looks wavy, add the pork and cook, stirring occasionally, to brown on all sides, 5-6 minutes. Add dried apples, cook one more minute. Remove pork from skillet and keep warm.

Add apple cider and vinegar to the skillet, stirring and scraping the bottom to release any stuck-on bits. Continue to cook until liquid thickens and is reduced to about ¼ cup, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in hot sauce. Add cooked pork back to the skillet and stir to combine. Portion pork among warmed tortillas and top with apple, radishes, cilantro, onion, cheese and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

