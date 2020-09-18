Lunchbreak: Chicken with Broccoli and Mac & Cheese and details on this weekend’s Sunday Dinner event

Chef Brian Jupiter, Frontier and Ina Mae’s Tavern and Packaged Goods

I Am A Gentleman, a local non-profit that’s mission to engage, enrich and empower African-American young men for successful careers, healthy lifestyles, marketable skills and well-balanced relationships, has teamed up with Mariano’s on a new Sunday Dinner series, which provides 100 residents in various Chicago neighborhoods a fully cooked meal created by local well-known Chefs.

These dinners are free and open to residents in the neighborhood, sign-up is not required – it is first come, first served.

Upcoming Event Details:

September 20th – Chef Brian Jupiter, Frontier and Ina Mae’s Tavern and Packaged Goods

Location: 810 West 63rd Street in Englewood Neighborhood

-Smoked Chicken with 5 Cheese Mac and Seasonal Veggies

September 27th – Chef Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty

Location: Corner of 111th and Michigan Avenue (11055 South Michigan Avenue)

-Pulled Pork, Greens and Mac & Cheese

Recipes:

Grilled or Smoked Chicken with Broccoli and Mac & Cheese

Chef Brian Jupiter

Yields 4 servings (extra mac & cheese makes great leftovers!)

Chicken

Ingredients

– 4 pieces of chicken thigh

– 4 tbsp cajun spice mix

– BBQ Sauce (you can use any sauce that you like, we use a Texas style at Frontier)

Method

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat

2. Season chicken thighs with Cajun spice mix on both sides

3. Add seasoned chicken thighs to grill and cook for 5-7 minutes on one side

4. After 5-7 minutes, turn chicken, coat with BBQ sauce and cook for 4-5 minutes

Broccoli

Ingredients

– 4 cups broccoli

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– S&P to taste

Method

1. Heat a pan and 2 tbsp of olive oil on the stove over high heat

2. Add broccoli and saute for 4 minutes

Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

– 16 oz rotini pasta

– 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

– 4 cup heavy whipping cream

– 4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

– 1 cup shredded provolone cheese

– 1 cup shredded Muenster cheese

– 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese

– 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

2. Boil rotini pasta according to package directions. Toss drained pasta with olive oil to prevent it from sticking

3. While pasta boils, start making the cheese sauce. Shred cheddar, provolone, Muenster, and Monterey Jack cheeses

4. Grate Parmesan cheese.

5. Heat 4 cups of cream in a pot, bring to a boil.

6. Add all cheese to a large mixing bowl – save 1 cup of cheddar and 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese for the topping.

7. Add hot cream over the cheese and start stirring until the cheese melts and is fully incorporated – you can use an immersion blender or a whisk. Salt and pepper sauce to taste.

8. Toss cheese sauce with cooked pasta and transfer to an oven-safe baking dish.

9. Top with 1 cup of cheddar and 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese

10. Bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes