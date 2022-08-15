Terri Evans

Windy City Ribs & Whiskey

67 East Cermak Road, Chicago, Illinois 60616

https://windycityribs.net/

Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 6 lbs of Chicken Wings
  • 2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Rub: 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
  • Rub: 1 Teaspoon Cumin Seasoning
  • Rub: 1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • Rub: 2 Teaspoons Kosher Salt
  • Rub: 3 Teaspoons of Fresh Ground Pepper
  • Rub: 1 Teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper

Recipe:

  • Wash and clean the wing
  • Pat wings dry and place in a bowl
  • Let the wings sit while you combine all of the spices to get your rub
  • Add rub and olive oil all over chicken
  • Continue to rub into the chicken so that the wings are completely covered in both the rub and oil
  • Let the wings rest for no less than an hour
  • Heat the smoker or grill to a temperature of 225
  • Place wings over indirect heat and slow cook for two 1/2 hours, maintain a constant smoke for at least 1 1/2 hours.
  • Add wood chips as desired
  • The chicken should have an internal temperature of 160 degrees
  • Place cooked wings over coals to crisp, approximately 2-3 minutes each side
  • Remove from heat and let wings rest for about 10 minutes before you serve
  • Enoy!