Terri Evans
Windy City Ribs & Whiskey
67 East Cermak Road, Chicago, Illinois 60616
Recipe:
Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 6 lbs of Chicken Wings
- 2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- Rub: 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
- Rub: 1 Teaspoon Cumin Seasoning
- Rub: 1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
- Rub: 2 Teaspoons Kosher Salt
- Rub: 3 Teaspoons of Fresh Ground Pepper
- Rub: 1 Teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper
Recipe:
- Wash and clean the wing
- Pat wings dry and place in a bowl
- Let the wings sit while you combine all of the spices to get your rub
- Add rub and olive oil all over chicken
- Continue to rub into the chicken so that the wings are completely covered in both the rub and oil
- Let the wings rest for no less than an hour
- Heat the smoker or grill to a temperature of 225
- Place wings over indirect heat and slow cook for two 1/2 hours, maintain a constant smoke for at least 1 1/2 hours.
- Add wood chips as desired
- The chicken should have an internal temperature of 160 degrees
- Place cooked wings over coals to crisp, approximately 2-3 minutes each side
- Remove from heat and let wings rest for about 10 minutes before you serve
- Enoy!