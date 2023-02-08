Chef Mychael Bonner – Saranello’s Executive Chef and Partner

Saranello’s

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL 60090

847-777-6878

https://www.saranellos.com

Events:

-In addition to the regular menu, Saranello’s offers a weekly three-course curbside menu available for 2, 4 or 6 guests for carryout. The menu starts at $17.95 per person, plus tax.

-Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Saranello’s! Chef Bonner will be offering special dishes for the holiday including 10 oz Filet with Truffled Mac & Cheese, Scallop Risotto, Strawberry Salad and so much more. These a la carte specials available for dine-in from February 10 – February 15.

In addition to the specials, Saranello’s will be offering a special Valentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday February 12 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The brunch is $39.95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included) and offers a carving station, omelet station, desserts and more. To make a reservation visit Saranellos.com

-Saranello’s will be having a B Square Pizza pop-up for the Big Game on Sunday, February 12th from 12PM to 5Pm! Choose from BSquare’s Specialty Pizzas, Salads, or Wings and celebrate your watch parties at home. Order online at https://www.exploretock.com/bsquarepizza/. For more information on Saranello’s B Square Pizza pop-up for Game Day, click here.

Recipe:

SARANELLO’S CHICKEN VESUVIO

Serving Size: 3-4 people

INGREDIENTS

• whole bone-in chicken cut into 8 pieces

• ½ cup olive oil

• 4 russet potatoes peeled and cut into wedges

• 1 Tbsp. granulated garlic

• 1 Tbsp. dried oregano

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. pepper

• 8 garlic cloves, sliced

• 1 cup chicken stock

• 1 cup white wine

• 1 cup peas

• freshly squeezed lemon juice (to taste)

• parsley for garnish

METHOD

Pat chicken dry. In a small bowl, combine granulated garlic and dried oregano, and mix well. Season chicken with garlic mixture, salt & pepper, and allow chicken to marinate with the dry rub for 6 hours in the refrigerator. After 6 hours, in a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil and brown chicken on both sides. Remove chicken from sauté pan and place on roasting pan. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In the same sauté pan previously used, add the potatoes and sear for 1 minute on each side. Remove the potatoes and place on a roasting pan with the chicken. Add garlic to sauté pan and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Glaze sauté pan with the white wine and chicken stock. Allow the contents in the sauté pan to cook down for 7 to 10 minutes, then pour into a roasting pan with chicken and potatoes. Place the roasting pan with all ingredients into the oven preheated to 375°F for 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and add the peas and lemon juice to the pan. Place back into the oven for an additional 7 to 8 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Remove from the oven. Arrange chicken into a serving platter and garnish with fresh parsley. Pour remaining sauce over chicken and serve.