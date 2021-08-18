Lunchbreak: Chicken ‘Vesuvio’ from Teatro ZinZanni

Debbie Sharpe – Founder/The Goddess

Event:

Teatro ZinZanni

14th Floor-Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop

32 W. Randolph St.

http://www.ZinZanni.com

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now from $119 – $189. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting https://zinzanni.com/chicago/ or by calling (312) 488-0900. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Recipe:

Chicken ‘Vesuvio’

4 chicken thighs, skin on, boneless

1 tsp cooking oil

2T Dijon mustard

2T chopped shallot

1t chopped parsley

3 oz (6T) sugar snap peas

3 oz (6T) green peas

1t EVOO

8 oz (1 cup) Yukon potato

1T lemon zest

1T parsley chopped

2 oz (4 T) chicken demi glace

1t lemon juice

1t chopped oregano

1t picked thyme

Instructions:

Sear chicken thighs skin down until golden brown.

Spread marinade on baking sheet, place thighs on top, skin side up .

Bake at 350 for 12-16 minutes.

Blanch peas in salted water, toss with olive oil.

Season potatoes with salt and oil.

Roast in oven at 425 for 9-13 minutes.

Toss with lemon zest and parsley.

Heat chicken jus, add lemon thyme oregano.

Season and strain.

Baked Goat Cheese with Crostini

2 oz (4T) chevre goat cheese

2T evoo

4 oz cherry tomato

2 clove garlic, chopped

1/4c chopped basil

1T sugar

Instructions:

Heat oil in pan, medium heat.

Add garlic and tomato, stir occasionally until tomato skins have all split.

Add basil, sugar.

Season.

Into cast iron, place goat cheese on top.

Brulee with torch or put in broiler and then top with chopped basil, serve with crostini.

