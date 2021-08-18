Lunchbreak: Chicken ‘Vesuvio’ from Teatro ZinZanni

Debbie Sharpe – Founder/The Goddess
Event:
Teatro ZinZanni
14th Floor-Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop
32 W. Randolph St.
Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now from $119 – $189. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting https://zinzanni.com/chicago/ or by calling (312) 488-0900. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.
Recipe:
Chicken ‘Vesuvio’
4 chicken thighs, skin on, boneless
1 tsp cooking oil
2T Dijon mustard
2T chopped shallot
1t chopped parsley
3 oz (6T) sugar snap peas
3 oz (6T) green peas
1t EVOO
8 oz (1 cup) Yukon potato
1T lemon zest
1T parsley chopped
2 oz (4 T) chicken demi glace
1t lemon juice
1t chopped oregano
1t picked thyme
Instructions:
Sear chicken thighs skin down until golden brown.
Spread marinade on baking sheet, place thighs on top, skin side up .
Bake at 350 for 12-16 minutes.
Blanch peas in salted water, toss with olive oil.
Season potatoes with salt and oil.
Roast in oven at 425 for 9-13 minutes.
Toss with lemon zest and parsley.
Heat chicken jus, add lemon thyme oregano.
Season and strain.
Baked Goat Cheese with Crostini
2 oz (4T) chevre goat cheese
2T evoo
4 oz cherry tomato
2 clove garlic, chopped
1/4c chopped basil
1T sugar
Instructions:
Heat oil in pan, medium heat.
Add garlic and tomato, stir occasionally until tomato skins have all split.
Add basil, sugar.
Season.
Into cast iron, place goat cheese on top.
Brulee with torch or put in broiler and then top with chopped basil, serve with crostini.