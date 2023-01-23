Morgan Baum

Recipe:

Chicken Stir Fry Pita

Sauce Ingredients:

2 cups soy sauce

¾ cup sugar

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp garlic minced

1 tbsp ginger grated

¼ cup sesame seeds toasted

¼ cup sesame oil

¼ cup onion dried, minced

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tbsp cornstarch dissolved in water

Stir Fry Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil (or other vegetable oil)

1 lb boneless skinless chicken (breast or tenders), cut into thin strips

1 bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

2 carrots, julienned

½ cup green sugar snap pea pods

1 cup broccoli, cut into small pieces

Pita Ingredients:

4 Pita

8 Slices Swiss Cheese

1 tbsp sesame seeds toasted

Make the Sauce (should be made at least a day in advance):

In a saucepan combine everything except the cornstarch in a saucepan and whisk, cook over medium-low heat for 10-15 minutes until sugars are dissolved. Combine cornstarch and water to make a slurry paste. Add the cornstarch mixture to the saucepan, this will thicken without adding flavor. Cool and refrigerate, overnight preferable.

Make the Stir Fry:

Once your oil is hot, add the chicken to the pan to saute until the chicken is white but slightly translucent. Remove chicken. Add in chopped vegetables and saute over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the chicken back in along with about 1/2 cup of sauce. Cover and simmer until chicken is completely cooked.

Assemble:

Pile swiss cheese on a pita, then add a heaping scoop of the Stirfry, sprinkle with a little more sesame seeds, and close. Serve warm.

Mashed Potato Soup

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp garlic minced

1 tbsp onion minced

(optional) ½ cup leftover corn, diced ham, cooked bacon, and/or cooked broccoli

¼ cup shredded cheese

2 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

In a saucepan, melt butter, add in garlic and onion and saute until translucent (about a minute), add mashed potatoes, then add milk stirring until it’s a nice soup consistency. At this point, add in optional flavors like cooked bacon, ham, corn, or broccoli. Once heated through, serve warm.