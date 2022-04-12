Dan Smith, Executive Chef/Partner The Hearty Boys Caterers

Chefs Gale Gand, Peter Schonman and Dan Smith are preparing an Eastern European inspired pick up dinner for 4. All proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Schnitzel Fest dinners To Go (feeds 4) at $225 a dinner. Wine donated from Coopers Hawk, coffee from Wild Roaster in Deerfield, 3 pick up location on April 21st.

Chicken Schnitzel

4 – 4 oz chicken breasts, pounded to 1/8” thickness

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup all purpose flour

Salt & pepper to taste

Pinch nutmeg

2 large eggs

2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Place the chicken breasts in a stainless bowl and pour the buttermilk over. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and pat dry.

Mix the flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg together in one bowl, beat the eggs with 2 tablesppons of water in another bowl and place the panko in a third bowl.

Dredge the chicken in the flour, dip in the egg wash (taking care to coat the entire breast with egg) then dredge in the breadcrumbs, pressing to make sure they stick.

Melt the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter is sizzling add the chicken 2 at a time and cook 8 – 10 minutes per side until golden.

Remove to a plate and repeat with the remaining chicken, adding more butter and oil if necessary.

Garnish with chopped parsley and a lemon wedge.

Serves 4

Spaetzle by Chef Gale Gand

3 eggs

½ to 3/4 cup milk

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon nutmeg

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon finely snipped chives

Unsalted butter for tossing in

Whisk the eggs, milk and mustard together. Add the flour, nutmeg, salt, and chives and whisk to combine. Push batter through a colander or spaetzle cutter into a pot of boiling salted water. Cook on high for 3 minutes till the spaetzle floats to the top. Drain off water or fish out spaetzle. Toss in butter and serve.