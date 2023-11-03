Mimi Tolkin, co-owner of Righteous Kitchen

Righteous Kitchen

390 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL 60148

http://www.righteouskitch.com

Recipe:

Righteous Kitchen’s Chicken Pot Pie

Servings: 1 pie Prep time: about 35 min

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 c. diced carrots

1 c. diced celery

1 c. thinly sliced leeks

5 Tblsp unsalted butter

1 Tblsp dried tarragon

4 Tblsp flour

2 ½ c. chicken broth

1 c. heavy whipping cream

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

3 c. chicken thighs (leftover roast chicken is great):

– Coated in oil

-Seasoned with salt, pepper, sage, thyme

-Cooked to 165 and diced.

Egg mixture for crust (1 egg whisked with 1 tsp cold water)

Directions:

1. Sautee first 4 ingredients (carrots, celery, leeks, tarragon) in 2 Tblsp butter until bright and hot but still firm. Set aside in bowl.

2. Using the same pot heat remaining butter with flour – until bubbling. Do not let it brown.

3. Whisk in chicken stock and bring to a boil. Mixture will start to thicken.

4. Add heavy cream and return to a boil. Cook until mixture is “glub-glub” thick.

5. Remove from heat and add the vegetable mixture from the bowl AND the diced chicken.

6. Salt and pepper to taste.

7. Line round pie pan with your favorite dough, fill, cover with another dough. Crimp edges together and make 3 vent holes near the center.

8. Using a pastry brush, brush top crust with egg mixture.

9. Bake at 400 for 10-15 minutes.