Lunchbreak: Chicken Piccata with Pasta

Recipe:

Chicken Piccata with Pasta

Serves 4

A flavorful light chicken dish that is served to this day at the famous Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood. A favorite of the older and younger Hollywood crowd.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 cup chicken stock or dry white wine

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 cup capers

1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley

1-pound Angel Hair Pasta, cooked and drained

Instructions:

1. If the chicken pieces are thick, place them between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them with a meat hammer to 1/4-inch thickness. Set aside.

2. On a large pie plate, mix together flour, salt, pepper, and grated Parmesan. Dredge chicken in mixture, until well coated.

3. In a large skillet, on medium, heat olive oil and butter in batches, do not crowd the pan. Brown well on each side, about 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan and reserve to a plate. Cook the other breasts in the same manner, remove from pan. Cover with aluminum foil and keep warm in the oven while you prepare the sauce.

4. Add the chicken stock (or white wine), lemon juice, and capers to the pan. Use a spatula to scrape up the browned bits. Reduce the sauce by half. Whisk in the remaining butter. Plate pasta on plate, place chicken and serve with the sauce poured over the chicken and pasta. Sprinkle with parsley.