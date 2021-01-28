Lunchbreak: Chicken Meatballs

Joe Fontana, Founder of Fry the Coop

Recipe:

Joe Fontana’s Family Chicken Meatballs Recipe

Baked chicken meatballs are a neat and tidy way to enjoy a very lean meatball! When using the highest quality lean chicken breasts and thighs, to create a super flexible healthy option with tons of flavor. These are actually the best meatballs and even better when shared with your family and friends.

16 ounces ground chicken breast and thigh

½ cup Italian parsley (0.4 oz)

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs (4.3 oz)

½ cup pecorino Romano cheese (1.8 oz)

½ cup parmesan cheese (1.8 oz)

1 egg

1 tablespoon fresh garlic

½ cup ricotta cheese (4 oz)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Using your hands, mix all ingredients until well incorporated. Use immediately or place in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

Using an ice cream scoop, weigh meatballs into 1-ounce portions and place on a sheet pan. Using your hands, shape the meatballs into round balls, about the size of a golf ball. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Enjoy!