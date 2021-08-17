Lunchbreak: Chicken, Cheese & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Chris Johnston – Owner, Cheesie’s Pub & Grub
Cheesie’s – Wicker Park 1365 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60622 (773) 698-7227
Cheesie’s – Lakeview 958 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 388-1574
• “Sammies & Jammies” (with Bubbles, Bloodys and Beer)
o For those who want to make their brunch a boozy one, Cheesie’s “Sammies and Jammies” deal is the perfect option.
o Enjoy any of the new breakfast sandwiches and add your choice of Bottomless Mimosas, original Bloody Mary’s, or Miller Lite draft beer for only $25.
• Brunch is available from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
Recipe:
The Gladys Breakfast Sandwich
Ingredients:
• 2 Buttermilk Waffles (the at-home chef can use store-bought waffles)
• ½ oz (1T) of Margarine or Butter
• 2 oz of Smoked Gouda Cheese, sliced
• 3 oz of Breaded Chicken Tenders (the at-home chef can use store-bought frozen Chicken Tenders – we recommend using All-White Meat)
• 1 oz (2T) of Honey Mustard Dressing (at Cheesie’s, we use a housemade dressing but the at-home chef can use store-bought or the recipe below)
• 2 oz (4T) of Maple Syrup (For Dipping)
Honey Mustard Dressing:
• 2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
• 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
• 1 tablespoon Honey
• ¼ teaspoon sea salt
• 1 small Garlic Clove, grated or minced finely
• Freshly ground Pepper to taste
Whisk all ingredients together in small bowl.
Directions:
• Cook chicken tenders according to directions; set aside.
• Cook waffles according to directions.
• Melt margarine or butter in pan over medium heat.
• Add waffles to pan and sear until slightly crispy on both sides.
• Remove waffles and set aside.
• Top one waffle with sliced gouda cheese and put under the broiler for 20-25 seconds until cheese is melted.
• Assemble sandwich by placing two cooked chicken tenders on top of the waffle with melted cheese, drizzling with honey mustard dressing and top with second waffle.
• Serve immediately along side of maple syrup for dipping.
• Enjoy!