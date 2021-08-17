Lunchbreak: Chicken, Cheese & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Chris Johnston – Owner, Cheesie’s Pub & Grub

• “Sammies & Jammies” (with Bubbles, Bloodys and Beer)

o For those who want to make their brunch a boozy one, Cheesie’s “Sammies and Jammies” deal is the perfect option.

o Enjoy any of the new breakfast sandwiches and add your choice of Bottomless Mimosas, original Bloody Mary’s, or Miller Lite draft beer for only $25.

• Brunch is available from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Recipe:

The Gladys Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients:

• 2 Buttermilk Waffles (the at-home chef can use store-bought waffles)

• ½ oz (1T) of Margarine or Butter

• 2 oz of Smoked Gouda Cheese, sliced

• 3 oz of Breaded Chicken Tenders (the at-home chef can use store-bought frozen Chicken Tenders – we recommend using All-White Meat)

• 1 oz (2T) of Honey Mustard Dressing (at Cheesie’s, we use a housemade dressing but the at-home chef can use store-bought or the recipe below)

• 2 oz (4T) of Maple Syrup (For Dipping)

Honey Mustard Dressing:

• 2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

• 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• 2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar

• 1 tablespoon Honey

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

• 1 small Garlic Clove, grated or minced finely

• Freshly ground Pepper to taste

Whisk all ingredients together in small bowl.

Directions:

• Cook chicken tenders according to directions; set aside.

• Cook waffles according to directions.

• Melt margarine or butter in pan over medium heat.

• Add waffles to pan and sear until slightly crispy on both sides.

• Remove waffles and set aside.

• Top one waffle with sliced gouda cheese and put under the broiler for 20-25 seconds until cheese is melted.

• Assemble sandwich by placing two cooked chicken tenders on top of the waffle with melted cheese, drizzling with honey mustard dressing and top with second waffle.

• Serve immediately along side of maple syrup for dipping.

• Enjoy!