Lunchbreak: Chicken Apple Patties

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

Her book Wandering Palate is available on amazon.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 6-10 minutes

Ingredients

1 apple

1 lb. ground chicken

½ teaspoon chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon coconut oil

sautéed spinach or collard greens, for serving

Directions

1. Peel and shred the apple with a mandolin or box grater. Pat dry with a paper towel to remove the excess moisture.

2. In a bowl, gently knead the ground chicken with the apple, sage, cinnamon, maple syrup (if using), salt, garlic powder and onion powder until combined. Divide and form into eight 3-inch patties.

3. Heat the coconut oil in a skillet set over medium heat and pan fry the patties until lightly browned and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per side.

4. Divide the patties between two plates and serve with collard greens or spinach that has been sautéed in butter or coconut oil.