Lunchbreak: Chicken Apple Patties

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Her book Wandering Palate is available on my website and amazon.

Recipe:

Chicken Apple Patties with Sautéed Greens

Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 6-10 minutes

Ingredients

1 apple 
1 lb. ground chicken 
½ teaspoon chopped fresh sage
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional) 
½ teaspoon salt 
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder 
1 tablespoon coconut oil
sautéed spinach or collard greens, for serving

Directions

1. Peel and shred the apple with a mandolin or box grater. Pat dry with a paper towel to remove the excess moisture.

2. In a bowl, gently knead the ground chicken with the apple, sage, cinnamon, maple syrup (if using), salt, garlic powder and onion powder until combined. Divide and form into eight 3-inch patties.

3. Heat the coconut oil in a skillet set over medium heat and pan fry the patties until lightly browned and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per side. 

4. Divide the patties between two plates and serve with collard greens or spinach that has been sautéed in butter or coconut oil.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News