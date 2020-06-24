Lunchbreak: Chicken Apple Patties

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health
Recipe:
Chicken Apple Patties with Sautéed Greens
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 6-10 minutes
Ingredients
1 apple
1 lb. ground chicken
½ teaspoon chopped fresh sage
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon coconut oil
sautéed spinach or collard greens, for serving
Directions
1. Peel and shred the apple with a mandolin or box grater. Pat dry with a paper towel to remove the excess moisture.
2. In a bowl, gently knead the ground chicken with the apple, sage, cinnamon, maple syrup (if using), salt, garlic powder and onion powder until combined. Divide and form into eight 3-inch patties.
3. Heat the coconut oil in a skillet set over medium heat and pan fry the patties until lightly browned and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per side.
4. Divide the patties between two plates and serve with collard greens or spinach that has been sautéed in butter or coconut oil.