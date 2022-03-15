Executive Chef Kus Folkers

Puttshack Oakbrook Center
1828 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL

773-831-7888

http://www.puttshack.com

Recipe:

Chicago Tailpipes

Yield –  18 tailpipes = 6 portions

Ingredients (Tailpipes)

1.5 Cups – Diced Cooked Italian Beef (12oz)

1 cup – Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 Cup – Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1 Cup – Drained & Chopped Hot Giardiniera Peppers

1 – Packet Asian Spring Roll Wrappers

1 – Egg White whisked with 1oz cold water

Ingredients (Horseradish Cream)

1 Cup – Mayonnaise

1/3 Cup – Creamed Horseradish

½  – Fresh Lemon (juice only)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Procedure:

  1. Place diced Italian Beef, shredded cheeses and giardiniera into a clean, dry mixing bowl and mix until evenly combined.
  2. Place 1 spring roll wrapper onto a clean and sanitized work surface, tip facing up (in a diamond shape).
  3. Brush the outside edges of the spring roll wrapper with the egg white solution.
  4. Place 1/4 Cup of the Beef mix filling 1/3rd of the way up from the bottom of the spring roll wrapper to form a short cigar shape.
  5. Fold up the bottom corner of the wrapper to ¾ of the way up (keeping the corner points aligned).
  6. Brush the last fold you made with the egg white solution and neatly fold in both sides towards the center (ensuring a tight fold to eliminate any air pockets).
  7. Use your fingers to tightly roll the tailpipe and remove any excess air, then brush final top corner with egg white solution to completely secure the roll.
  8. Place tailpipes into a parchment paper lined tray, cover and refrigerate until required.
  9. When ready, deep fry at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes and until crisp and golden brown.  
  10. Drain on a piece of paper kitchen towel to remove excess oil and serve with au jus dipping sauce and horseradish cream.