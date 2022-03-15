Executive Chef Kus Folkers
Puttshack Oakbrook Center
1828 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL
773-831-7888
http://www.puttshack.com
Recipe:
Chicago Tailpipes
Yield – 18 tailpipes = 6 portions
Ingredients (Tailpipes)
1.5 Cups – Diced Cooked Italian Beef (12oz)
1 cup – Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
1 Cup – Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
1 Cup – Drained & Chopped Hot Giardiniera Peppers
1 – Packet Asian Spring Roll Wrappers
1 – Egg White whisked with 1oz cold water
Ingredients (Horseradish Cream)
1 Cup – Mayonnaise
1/3 Cup – Creamed Horseradish
½ – Fresh Lemon (juice only)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Procedure:
- Place diced Italian Beef, shredded cheeses and giardiniera into a clean, dry mixing bowl and mix until evenly combined.
- Place 1 spring roll wrapper onto a clean and sanitized work surface, tip facing up (in a diamond shape).
- Brush the outside edges of the spring roll wrapper with the egg white solution.
- Place 1/4 Cup of the Beef mix filling 1/3rd of the way up from the bottom of the spring roll wrapper to form a short cigar shape.
- Fold up the bottom corner of the wrapper to ¾ of the way up (keeping the corner points aligned).
- Brush the last fold you made with the egg white solution and neatly fold in both sides towards the center (ensuring a tight fold to eliminate any air pockets).
- Use your fingers to tightly roll the tailpipe and remove any excess air, then brush final top corner with egg white solution to completely secure the roll.
- Place tailpipes into a parchment paper lined tray, cover and refrigerate until required.
- When ready, deep fry at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes and until crisp and golden brown.
- Drain on a piece of paper kitchen towel to remove excess oil and serve with au jus dipping sauce and horseradish cream.