Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Tyler Florence from October 6, 2022 through January 9, 2023. Tyler’s menu is available for lunch and dinner, and guests will be among the first to experience the newest wines in Tyler’s winemaking portfolio.

Steak Cooking Tips

High quality thick steaks, like the large, prime, dry-aged ones we serve at Miller & Lux, need a lot of skill and mastery but we wanted to share a few of our top steaking cooking principles for you to up your game at home on the grill.

Large steaks, and most proteins for that matter, need to be room temperature before starting to cook. This lends itself to a more evenly cooked steak.

Melted butter is the perfect medium to brush on a steak prior to seasoning and basting throughout cooking. It allows for seasoning to adhere well and supports a nice crust as the steak cooks on the grill.

Great quality meat only needs kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper for seasoning. And a generous dusting on all sides.

After cooking a steak, resting it for approximately 5 minutes (and longer for steaks over 2” thick) is key for retaining moisture, tender texture and even cooking. Especially if you will be slicing the steak

A good finishing compound butter or herb & peppercorn infused oil makes for a nice drizzle prior to serving.

Lastly, when serving a thick sliced steak such as a tomahawk ribeye or bone in strip, it is nice to serve some flaky sea salt on the side or sprinkled over the top of the slices.

Horseradish Crème Fraiche

Yield: 1 quart

Ingredients Unit of Measurement Metric Unit Cooking Utensils Serving Gear Take-out Materials Whipped Creme Fraiche 2 cups Mixing bowl Whisk



Whipped Sour Cream 1 cup Prepared Horseradish 1 cup Chives , Minced As Needed

Procedure:

Vigorously whisk the crème fraiche and sour cream, separately, until light and fluffy. Mix all the ingredients together. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Chill before serving. Garnish with chives before serving

Yukon Gold Potato Puree

Yield: 12 portions

Ingredients Unit of Measurement Metric Unit Cooking Utensils Serving Gear Take-out Materials Large Pot Ricer or food mill Kitchen Knife Cutting Board Weighing Scale Yukon Gold Potato 5 lbs Butter 6 oz Heavy Cream 2.5 cups Garlic cloves, peeled 10 pc Kosher Salt To Taste

Procedure:

Peel the potato and cut it into rough chunks. Place the potato and garlic in a large pot and cover with water to cover by 1″. Season with salt and bring to a boil. Cook the potato until soft when pierced with a knife, 15 to 20 min. Drain. In a saucepan, heat the cream and butter until the butter has melted. Pass hot potatoes and garlic through the ricer or food mill into a large bowl. Pour the hot cream mixture into potatoes 1 cup at a time, stirring after each addition until liquid is fully incorporated and mixture is smooth before adding more. Adjust the salt to taste.