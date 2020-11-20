Lunchbreak: Chef Jernard Wells makes Cornish Hens

Jernard Wells
Recipe:
Chef Jernard’s Rosemary Maple Cornish Hens
Ingredients:
2 whole Cornish hens
2 sprigs rosemary
4 sprigs thyme
1 large onion sliced
5 cloves garlic
1 lemon sliced
2 tbsp olive oil
Ingredients to make Dry Rub:
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 tbsp Italian seasoning
3 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp red pepper flakes
1 tsp brown sugar
Cooking Directions:
– Preheat oven to 400°F.
– Combine all the dry rub ingredients together in a small bowl.
– Pat the hens dry with paper towels and season with the dry rub inside and out.
– In a baking dish add the rosemary, thyme, garlic, onion and lemon slices.
– Put the hens in the dish over the onions and herbs light pour olive oil over each one.
– Place hens in oven and bake for 55 mins minutes.
– Remove from oven and prepare to serve with other dishes