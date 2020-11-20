Lunchbreak: Chef Jernard Wells makes Cornish Hens

Jernard Wells

-For recipes, videos and more go to his Instagram @ChefJernard

-Check out Jernard on “Food Fantasies” on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network – one of his episodes airs Saturday, November 21st at 12:00 p.m. CT.

http://www.oprah.com/app/food-fantasies.html

-And check out Jernard’s show “New Soul Kitchen” on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. CT on Cleo TV.

-For more information on Chef Jernard’s products:

http://www.HauteCuisine.store/

Recipe:

Chef Jernard’s Rosemary Maple Cornish Hens

Ingredients:

2 whole Cornish hens

2 sprigs rosemary

4 sprigs thyme

1 large onion sliced

5 cloves garlic

1 lemon sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

Ingredients to make Dry Rub:

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

3 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp brown sugar

Cooking Directions:

– Preheat oven to 400°F.

– Combine all the dry rub ingredients together in a small bowl.

– Pat the hens dry with paper towels and season with the dry rub inside and out.

– In a baking dish add the rosemary, thyme, garlic, onion and lemon slices.

– Put the hens in the dish over the onions and herbs light pour olive oil over each one.

– Place hens in oven and bake for 55 mins minutes.

– Remove from oven and prepare to serve with other dishes