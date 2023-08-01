Fabio Viviani – Celebrity Chef / Co-Owner https://www.fabioviviani.com/fabio-viviani.php

Locations:

-Chuck Lager America’s Tavern

2601 Navy Blvd., Glenview, IL

-Chuck Lager America’s Tavern

14035 South LaGrange Rd., Orland Park, IL

https://www.chucklager.com/

Check Out:

• *NEW* Happy Hour

o $10 for a Burger + a Beer

o Monday – Thursday from 4pm – 6pm.

• Weekend Brunch

• Patio Season – both Chuck Lager locations in Glenview and Orland Park have expansive and beautiful outdoor seating options for summer.

Recipe:

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern – Beer Cheese Sauce for the Mt. Kilimanjaro Burger

(Double Beef Patty, Beer Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Garlic Aioli)

Ingredients

ROUX

2 T Unsalted Butter

2.5 T All Purpose Flour

1 cup Whole Milk

1/2 cup IPA or Lager beer of your choice

1 1/2 cups Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated

1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese, grated

1/4 T Hungarian Paprika

1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder

¼ teaspoon Onion Powder

1/2 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

Directions

1. In a medium-size saucepot, add the butter and melt.

2. Whisk in the flour to create your roux.

3. Cook and stir for 5 min on low heat. Slowly whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer.

4. Whisk in the beer.

5. Add in the cheese and mix until the cheese is melted.

6. Add in the rest of the ingredients and reduce until it is desired consistency.

7. Finish with Salt and Pepper to taste.