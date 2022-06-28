Carla Hall – ESQUIRE by Cooper’s Hawk Chef-In-Residence, Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars” and as the co-host of ABC’s hit Emmy Award-winning lifestyle show, “The Chew”

Event:

ESQUIRE BY Cooper’s Hawk

58 E Oak Street

Chicago, IL 60611

312-736-9999

Reservations open June 29:312-736-9999 or at Open Table.

Her menu is available from June 29-October 2, 2022.

Recipes:

Celery & Blue Cheese Slaw-Serves 4 (For Buffalo Chicken Burger)

4 Celery Ribs, Thinly Sliced on a Bias

½ Small Red Onion, Very thinly Sliced, about ½ cup

½ Cup Fresh Flat-Leaf Parsley leaves, chopped lightly

1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese.

In a large bowl, combine the celery, onion and parsley. Add the vinegar, oil, lemon zest, salt and pepper and toss well. Gently toss in the blue cheese and top the burgers or serve as a side dish.

Spicy Mayonnaise-Blue Cheese Burger:

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Tablespoons Franks Hot Sauce

1 Tablespoon Honey

1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

Whisk all ingredients well and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Southern Hot Chicken:

2 Each 3lb Chickens, Each cut into 8 pieces

Oil For Frying; Canola, Peanut, etc.

4-6 Tablespoons Pickle Juice

Chicken Seasoning (Recipe Below)

Flour Dredge (Recipe Below)

Hot Oil (Recipe Below)

Chicken Seasoning:

4 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Onion Powder

2 Tablespoons Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Hot Paprika

1 Tablespoon White Distilled Vinegar Powder

2 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar Powder

Prepare Chicken Seasoning:

In a bowl, whisk spices together well until combined. Set aside.

Flour Dredge:

AP Flour

Cayenne Pepper

Sweet Paprika

Kosher Salt

Corn Starch

Prepare Flour Dredge:

In a large bowl, combine the flour with seasonings; mix well. Set aside.

Hot Oil:

2 Cups Vegetable Oil

¼ Cup Cayenne Pepper

2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika

1 teaspoon Ground Cumin

1 Tablespoon Sweet Paprika

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

2 teaspoons Sugar

2 Sliced Mango, Dried

Prepare Hot Oil:

Warm half of the oil to 180 degrees, add the spices, gently cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, add remining oil and mango and allow to cool, transfer to a container and store at room temperature. This gets spicier as it sits. You can strain this prior to using but it should sit for at least a few days to develop enough spice and flavor.

Fry Chicken:

Heat oil in a medium heavy bottom cast iron skillet to 365°F, the oil is ready when a little flour dropped in bubbles and sizzles steadily.

While oil is heating – Remove chicken from refrigerator; place the 16 pieces of the chicken in 2 ziptop bag2. Sprinkle each bag of chicken with 2 tablespoons “chicken seasoning”, or enough to coat chicken, and 2 – 3 tablespoons reserved pickle juice. Massage the chicken through the bag.

Dredge the chicken in seasoned flour. Coat chicken evenly and press the flour into each piece; place on sheet pan.

Carefully place the chicken in the hot oil, skin side down and away from you; cook in batches. Don’t crowd the pan and maintain oil at 365°F; continue cooking, turning to evenly brown each piece, until cooked through, about 12-14 minutes total. Note: Skinless, boneless chicken will take about 8-10 minutes to cook. Cook chicken to 160°F, safe internal temperature

Drain chicken on balled up paper towels on sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining chicken (you can use 2 pans or cook in 2 batches), replenishing and reheating the oil between batches.

Assemble Hot Chicken:

Dunk hot fried chicken in prepared “hot spicy oil” immediately, or drizzle over chicken and toss in a bowl then plate as desired.