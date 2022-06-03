Shauna Fetterman – Owner/Chef, Girl’s Got Balls

Carrie Jones – Partner, Girl’s Got Balls

http://www.eatatggb.com

Check Out:

-Woodstock Food Truck Festival, Saturday, June 4, 4-9pm on the Square in Woodstock, Illinois

–The Great Food Truck Race, season premiere Sunday, June 5, 8pm on Food Network

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/the-great-food-truck-race

Recipe:

Cheesy Mother Clucker

Ingredients

5 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1½ cups arborio, carnaroli, or other Italian risotto rice

¼ teaspoon salt

1/2 cup smoker chicken breast, shredded

1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

Breadcrumbs

1 egg

Corn starch

White wine

Directions

Step 1 Bring broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat so the broth remains steaming, but is not simmering.

Step 2 Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add rice and salt and stir to coat.

Step 3 Stir 1/2 cup of the hot broth and a generous splash of wine into the rice. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has been absorbed. Continue to cook on medium-low, adding broth in 1/2-cup increments followed by a splash of wine, and stirring frequently after each addition, until most of the liquid is absorbed. The risotto is done when you’ve used all the broth and wine and the rice is cream and just tender. 25 to 35 minutes total.

Step 4 Remove from the heat; stir in 3/4 cup cheese and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the remaining ¼ cup cheese. Spread in pan and cool.

Step 5 after risotto is cooled, take 1/2 cup of risotto and form a ball. Use thumbs to create a center hole to fill with shredded chicken. Stuff 2 tbsp of chicken in risotto and fold risotto to close ball.

Step 6 Roll ball in corn starch, egg wash then breadcrumbs. Deep fry and serve.