Executive Chef Jim Heflin

CSK Chicago

1224 W Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

https://cskchicago.com/

Check Out:

-Today’s recipe for National Soup Month!

-Celebrate Elvis’ birthday during the entire month of January with the burger of the month “Hunk of Burnin’ Love,” a single smash patty on a toasted brioche with peanut butter and fried banana and the shake of the month “All Shook up,” a peanut butter and banana milkshake.

Recipe:

Cheeseburger Chowder Recipe

Ingredients:

(serves 6)

3 TB canola oil

1 medium yellow onion, medium diced

5 stalks celery, medium diced

1 TB garlic, minced

1 1⁄2 lbs ground beef (high quality, from a butcher or meat market)

1 1⁄2 tsp seasoned salt

1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper

1⁄2 tsp oregano, dried

2 TB butter

1⁄4 cup + 1 TB all purpose flour

2 1⁄2 cups unsalted beef broth

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

5 each red potatoes, medium diced

8 ounces Velveeta or similar, medium diced

1 1⁄2 lbs sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

3⁄4 cup bread & butter pickles, or your favorite pickle, chopped

Seasoned salt & black pepper to adjust to taste

Garnishes…

Have fun with this! It can be MANY of the things you like to put on your favorite burger. Some suggestions:

Sesame seed buns diced and baked into croutons

Chopped bacon

MORE shredded cheese

Diced tomato

Sliced jalapeno

Diced red or yellow onion

Sliced green onion

Yes, we have seen the top of this soup squirted with ketchup and mustard.

We have also seen this soup used more as a dip for French fries. It’s your bowl- enjoy it how you’d like!

Procedures:

1. Heat a large sauce pot over medium heat and add the canola oil. Add the onions and cook until soft and turning translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the celery and cook just until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic.

2. Add the ground beef and season with the seasoned salt, ground black pepper and dried oregano. Break apart with a whisk leaving slightly chunky if possible.

3. When the beef is cooked through, add the butter and melt. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes.

4. Add the beef broth and increase the heat to high. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.

5. Add the heavy cream, milk and potatoes. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender when checked with a fork, about 10 minutes.

6. Bring the heat back to medium. Stirring constantly, gradually add all of the shredded cheese until fully melted and incorporated.

7. Add the pickle relish and cook for 2 more minutes, stirring frequently.

8. Check the seasoning and add more seasoned salt and/or black pepper if desired.

9. Ladle into soup bowls and allow everyone to garnish how they like!