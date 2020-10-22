Lunchbreak: Cheese Baked Squash Dip

Lisa Kalabokis – Head Chef Educator, Green City Market

http://www.greencitymarket.org

Green City Market will extend the season for its open-air markets in Lincoln Park and West Loop through November 21.

Green City Market will be open every Saturday through November 21 in Lincoln Park (1817 N Clark St) and in the West Loop at Mary Bartelme Park (115 S Sangamon St). On November 7, 14, and 21, the markets will be open from 8 a.m. – noon. The market’s safe shopper guidelines, including the requirement of masks, will continue to be in effect.

Recipe:

Cheese Baked Squash Dip

Yield: 2-3 cups

Ingredients:

-1 winter squash, such as delicata, butternut, spaghetti or acorn, halved lengthwise and seeded (save the seeds for roasting!)

-1 tablespoon olive oil, or any neutral oil

-2 sprigs thyme

-1 clove garlic, finely chopped

-1 teaspoon Spanish paprika

-1 teaspoon lemon juice

-1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, or any semi-soft melting cheese

-salt & pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Drizzle each squash half with olive oil and season with salt, pepper & thyme. Place cut-side up on a parchment (or silpat) lined baking sheet. Roast until a knife slides into the squash easily, about 45 minutes. Let sit until the squash is cool enough to handle.

Scoop out the flesh of the squash halves and add to the bowl of a food processor. Add the garlic, paprika and lemon juice. Blend until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, simply drizzle in a few tablespoons of water. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer mixture to a small 8-inch baking dish or cast iron skillet. Sprinkle the top with the shredded cheddar cheese and bake an additional 10 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbly and the cheese has melted.

Serve with your favorite chips, vegies, or crackers.