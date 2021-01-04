Lunchbreak: Cheddar Fish Crackers

Molly Birnbaum is Editor in Chief of America’s Test Kitchen Kids

The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs is available NOW!

Recipe:

Cheddar Fish Crackers

Makes 100 to 125 crackers

Total Time: 1 hour, plus cooling time

White cheddar works in this recipe, but we prefer the orange color of yellow cheddar. You can use sharp or extra-sharp cheddar. You can find fish cracker cutters online or at arts and crafts stores. If you can’t find one, you can use any 1‑inch cookie cutter you like.

Prepare Ingredients:

3/4 cup shredded extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese (3 ounces)

1/2 cup (21/2 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus extra for counter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 3 pieces and chilled

1 tablespoon cold water

Gather Cooking Equipment:

Rimmed baking sheet

Parchment paper

Food processor

Rolling pin

Ruler

Fish cracker cutter

Oven mitts

Cooling rack

Start Cooking!

Instructions:

1 Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Add cheddar, flour, cornstarch, and salt to food processor and lock lid into place. Turn on processor and process until mixture is smooth, about 30 seconds. Stop processor and remove lid.

2 Add chilled butter to food processor, lock lid back into place, and process until mixture looks like wet sand, about 20 seconds. Stop processor and remove lid.

3 Add water to processor and lock lid back into place. Hold down pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until dough forms large clumps, about five 1‑second pulses.

4 Remove lid and carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help). Sprinkle clean counter lightly with extra flour. Transfer dough to lightly floured counter.

5 Gently knead dough for about 20 seconds, then roll and cut dough into fish shapes, following photos, page 90.

6 Sprinkle counter lightly with more flour. Gather dough scraps together and repeat rolling and cutting dough until only tiny scraps remain (discard scraps).

7 Place baking sheet in refrigerator and chill cut dough for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees.

8 Once dough is chilled, place baking sheet in oven and bake until crackers are puffed and firm, 14 to 16 minutes.

9 Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack. Let crackers cool completely on baking sheet, about 15 minutes. Serve. (Crackers can be stored at room temperature in airtight container for up to 1 week.)