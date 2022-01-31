Lunchbreak: Charred Kale with Garlic, Chilies and Lime

Bianca Borges, food editor at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street

177 Milk Street, Boston Ma 02109

http://www.177milkstreet.com

Book: Milk Street: Vegetables, published by Voracious Books (an imprint of Little Brown)

Recipe:

Charred Kale with Garlic, Chilies and Lime

Charring kale gives it a bittersweet flavor and a nutty edge, reminiscent of oven-roasted kale chips. The volume of raw kale here may seem overwhelming, but it will cook down. Use the largest bowl you have to toss the leaves with oil, and the largest Dutch oven you own to cook the greens.

Beware the vapors when you add the chili and garlic to the hot pot.

START TO FINISH: 35 MINUTES

SERVINGS: 4

2 large bunches lacinato kale (about 1½ pounds total), stemmed, leaves torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon grapeseed or other neutral oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 Fresno OR jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal, white and green parts reserved separately

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Don’t use olive oil to char the kale, as it has a lower smoke point than neutral oil. And don’t be afraid to get the oil super hot before piling the kale into the pot; light wisps of smoke are an indication that the oil and pot are ready.

In a large bowl, toss the kale with 1 tablespoon of neutral oil and ½ teaspoon salt, rubbing with your hands to coat each leaf. In a large Dutch oven over high, heat the remaining 1 tea- spoon neutral oil until barely smoking. Add the kale, cover and cook, occasionally turning the kale with tongs, until wilted and charred, about 10 minutes.

Push the kale to the sides of the pot and add the garlic, chili and scallion whites. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds, then stir the mixture into the kale. Quickly add ½ cup water to the pot and immediately cover. Cook, without stirring, until the kale is tender and the water has evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Off heat, stir in the scallion greens and lime zest and juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with the olive oil.