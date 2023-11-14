Chef Amanda Barnes, Executive Chef at TAO Chicago

TAO Chicago

632 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60654

224.888.0388

Check Out:

New Year’s Eve at TAO Chicago

The party at TAO Chicago doesn’t just start on December 31. They’ll have impressive nightclub programming in the days leading up, including a set from Steve Aoki on December 28 with tickets starting at $50. Later in the week, find the biggest and best New Year’s celebration in Chicago at TAO Chicago on December 31. The iconic and glamorous event promises to be a truly unforgettable evening. Tickets ($175) include generous passed hors d’oeuvres and light bites, a 4-hour premium cocktail reception, champagne toast at midnight, and access to both restaurant and nightclub floors both featuring DJs and entertainment. Incredible DJs performing include Las Vegas headliner DJ E-Rock along with Chicago’s top DJs – Diox, Apollo XO, Metro, Heavy, Nick Rockwell & Lorenzo! Celebratory chic dress code and black tie optional.

Holiday Gatherings at TAO Chicago

Leave the prep, cooking and cleaning all to us. TAO Group has an impeccable record for throwing world-class parties and events across the globe. TAO Chicago presents the most dramatic venue in River North for your next corporate holiday party. And whether it’s for 10 to 1,800 guests, TAO Chicago knows how to help throw it. Impress your guests with innovative cocktails and Pan-Asian favorites like Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice, sushi, dim sum and more! Complete with a dynamic two-level space, hosts have the option to have a full sit-down experience in private or semi-private dining spaces or the ability to host a larger gathering better suited for passed apps/buffet style. I’ve included a link to the full special events offerings HERE.

Recipe:

Charred Brussels Sprouts with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette and Puffed Brown Rice

Portion for 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon oil to cover pan

4 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

1 tablespoon ginger, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

½ cup chicken stock

¼ cup puffed brown rice

3 tablespoons of cilantro lime dressing

Salt and pepper to taste

2 sprigs of cilantro

Instructions

Blanch, shock, and halve the Brussels sprouts. Set aside. In a medium hot pan sear the shallot, ginger, and garlic with the oil. Once the garlic is cooked, add the Brussels sprouts and cook. Add chicken stock to create steam and season it with salt and pepper. Once stock has evaporated, add cilantro lime dressing, and cook down until glaze is created. Once glaze is created, plate dish and garnish with puffed brown rice and cilantro spring. Serve immediately and enjoy!