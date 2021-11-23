Lunchbreak: Chalet Smash Burger

Louie Yu, Executive Chef
Chalet
228 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL
Recipe:
Chalet Smash Burger
Ground Wagyu – 3 oz
Ground Bison – 3 oz
Canola Oil – 1 tsp
Salt/Pepper – to taste
Aged White Cheddar – 2 (1oz) slices
Sliced Pickled Red Fresnos – 2 oz (1/4 cup)
Garlic Aioli – 1 oz (2T)
Arugula – 1 oz (2T)
Lemon juice – 1 Tbsp
Olive Oil – 1 Tbsp
Brioche Bun – 1 each
1.) Mix wagyu and bison together. Separate in half and roll into two 3 oz balls
2.) Heat cast iron pan, place smash burger mixture on. With a flat metal spatula, smash the burger mixture down until it is 1/2 an inch thick
3.) Season with salt and pepper. Let sear for 1 Minute
4.) Flip the burger and season the other side. Let sear for another minute.
5.) Place the 2 slices of White Cheddar cheese on the burgers
6.) While burgers are cooking, Toast the brioche bun on the cast iron skillet. Set aside
7.) On the bottom part of brioche bun, Smear garlic aioli
8.) Stack both burger patties on top of bottom brioche bun.
9.) Place the sliced pickled red fresnos on top of Patties.
10.) In mixing bowl, Arugula, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper (to taste)
11.) Place arugula salad on top of burger
12.) Place the top of the bun on top of arugula. Enjoy it while hot.