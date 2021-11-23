Lunchbreak: Chalet Smash Burger

Louie Yu, Executive Chef

Chalet

228 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL

http://www.chaletchi.com

Recipe:

Chalet Smash Burger

Ground Wagyu – 3 oz

Ground Bison – 3 oz

Canola Oil – 1 tsp

Salt/Pepper – to taste

Aged White Cheddar – 2 (1oz) slices

Sliced Pickled Red Fresnos – 2 oz (1/4 cup)

Garlic Aioli – 1 oz (2T)

Arugula – 1 oz (2T)

Lemon juice – 1 Tbsp

Olive Oil – 1 Tbsp

Brioche Bun – 1 each

1.) Mix wagyu and bison together. Separate in half and roll into two 3 oz balls

2.) Heat cast iron pan, place smash burger mixture on. With a flat metal spatula, smash the burger mixture down until it is 1/2 an inch thick

3.) Season with salt and pepper. Let sear for 1 Minute

4.) Flip the burger and season the other side. Let sear for another minute.

5.) Place the 2 slices of White Cheddar cheese on the burgers

6.) While burgers are cooking, Toast the brioche bun on the cast iron skillet. Set aside

7.) On the bottom part of brioche bun, Smear garlic aioli

8.) Stack both burger patties on top of bottom brioche bun.

9.) Place the sliced pickled red fresnos on top of Patties.

10.) In mixing bowl, Arugula, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper (to taste)

11.) Place arugula salad on top of burger

12.) Place the top of the bun on top of arugula. Enjoy it while hot.