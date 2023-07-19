Jesse Koontz – Owner of the Dog Haus locations in Chicago

Locations:

2464 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

205 W Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60610

3517 N Spaulding Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

Check Out:

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Dog Haus and score a FREE Haus Dog!

Text “free dog” to 833.440.1110 to redeem your free Haus Dog!

Terms & Conditions

Limit one (1) Free Haus Dog Per Person.

Must show mobile coupon to claim.

Not valid with any other promotion.

Dine-in only. Not available online or via the Dog Haus app or delivery services.

No substitutions. Additions may cost extra. While supplies last.

Recipe:

Old Town Haus Dog

(servers 4)

4 hot dogs

4 slices bacon

4 Hawaiian hot dog buns (made from 3 attached Hawaiian rolls each)sliced 2/3 down the middle

¼ c butter(softened)

2 cups diced onions

¼ c butter

½ c pickled jalapeños (recipe follows)

¼ c Cotija cheese

½ c chipotle aioli (recipe follows)

Chipotle Aioli

¼ c chipotle peppers in adobo

1/2 c mayonnaise

2 cloves garlic

1½ T lime juice

Combine all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to squeeze bottle for use.

Pickled Jalapeños

4 jalapeños, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 bay leaf

½ c cider vinegar

1/3 c water

1T sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

Bring all ingredients except chilies and garlic to a boil. Pour hot liquid over chilies and garlic.

Allow chilies to sit overnight at room temperature.

Remove bay leaf

Build

Cook onions over medium heat with ¼ c butter for 45 minutes or until deep golden brown, jammy and sweet. Stir often. Season with salt and pepper

Wrap each slice of bacon around hot dog

Grill hot dogs over medium heat on grill or in a frying pan (bacon seam side down) until 160° internal temperature is reached and bacon is well browned and crispy.

Spread bread butter on sliced side of buns and toast over medium high heat

Place hot dog in bun.

Top with caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños.

Squeeze on chipotle aioli back and forth across the dog.

Too each dog with 1T Cotija cheese

Serve