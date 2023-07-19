Jesse Koontz – Owner of the Dog Haus locations in Chicago

Locations:

2464 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

205 W Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60610

3517 N Spaulding Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

Home
https://doghaus.com/

Check Out:

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Dog Haus and score a FREE Haus Dog!

  • Text “free dog” to 833.440.1110 to redeem your free Haus Dog!
  • Terms & Conditions
  • Limit one (1) Free Haus Dog Per Person.
  • Must show mobile coupon to claim.
  • Not valid with any other promotion.
  • Dine-in only. Not available online or via the Dog Haus app or delivery services.
  • No substitutions. Additions may cost extra. While supplies last.

Recipe:

Old Town Haus Dog

(servers 4)

4 hot dogs

4 slices bacon

4 Hawaiian hot dog buns (made from 3 attached Hawaiian rolls each)sliced 2/3 down the middle

¼ c butter(softened)

2 cups diced onions

¼ c butter

½ c pickled jalapeños (recipe follows)

¼ c Cotija cheese

½ c chipotle aioli (recipe follows)

Chipotle Aioli

¼ c chipotle peppers in adobo

1/2  c mayonnaise

2 cloves garlic

1½ T lime juice

Combine all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth.  Transfer to squeeze bottle for use.

Pickled Jalapeños

4 jalapeños, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 bay leaf

½ c cider vinegar

1/3 c water

1T sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

  • Bring all ingredients except chilies and garlic to a boil.  Pour hot liquid over chilies and garlic.
  • Allow chilies to sit overnight at room temperature. 
  • Remove bay leaf

Build

  • Cook onions over medium heat with ¼ c butter for 45 minutes or until deep golden brown, jammy and sweet. Stir often. Season with salt and pepper
  • Wrap each slice of bacon around hot dog
  • Grill hot dogs over medium heat on grill or in a frying pan (bacon seam side down) until 160° internal temperature is reached and bacon is well browned and crispy.
  • Spread bread butter on sliced side of buns and toast over medium high heat
  • Place hot dog in bun.
  • Top with caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños.
  • Squeeze on chipotle aioli back and forth across the dog.
  • Too each dog with 1T Cotija cheese
  • Serve