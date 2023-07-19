Jesse Koontz – Owner of the Dog Haus locations in Chicago
Locations:
2464 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
205 W Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60610
3517 N Spaulding Ave., Chicago, IL 60618
Check Out:
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Dog Haus and score a FREE Haus Dog!
- Text “free dog” to 833.440.1110 to redeem your free Haus Dog!
- Terms & Conditions
- Limit one (1) Free Haus Dog Per Person.
- Must show mobile coupon to claim.
- Not valid with any other promotion.
- Dine-in only. Not available online or via the Dog Haus app or delivery services.
- No substitutions. Additions may cost extra. While supplies last.
Recipe:
Old Town Haus Dog
(servers 4)
4 hot dogs
4 slices bacon
4 Hawaiian hot dog buns (made from 3 attached Hawaiian rolls each)sliced 2/3 down the middle
¼ c butter(softened)
2 cups diced onions
¼ c butter
½ c pickled jalapeños (recipe follows)
¼ c Cotija cheese
½ c chipotle aioli (recipe follows)
Chipotle Aioli
¼ c chipotle peppers in adobo
1/2 c mayonnaise
2 cloves garlic
1½ T lime juice
Combine all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to squeeze bottle for use.
Pickled Jalapeños
4 jalapeños, sliced
2 cloves garlic, sliced
1 bay leaf
½ c cider vinegar
1/3 c water
1T sugar
2 tsp kosher salt
- Bring all ingredients except chilies and garlic to a boil. Pour hot liquid over chilies and garlic.
- Allow chilies to sit overnight at room temperature.
- Remove bay leaf
Build
- Cook onions over medium heat with ¼ c butter for 45 minutes or until deep golden brown, jammy and sweet. Stir often. Season with salt and pepper
- Wrap each slice of bacon around hot dog
- Grill hot dogs over medium heat on grill or in a frying pan (bacon seam side down) until 160° internal temperature is reached and bacon is well browned and crispy.
- Spread bread butter on sliced side of buns and toast over medium high heat
- Place hot dog in bun.
- Top with caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños.
- Squeeze on chipotle aioli back and forth across the dog.
- Too each dog with 1T Cotija cheese
- Serve