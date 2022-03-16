César Bellido – Corporate Chef at Acura Restaurantes

Tanta Chicago

118 W Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654

https://www.tantachicago.com/

– Rooftop Renovations underway, will be ready this spring!

– Chicago Restaurant Week offering dinner & weekend brunch (3/25-4/10)

– Happy Hour offered Mon-Fri 5-7pm

Recipe:

Cebiche Clásico

César Bellido, Corporate Chef at Acura Restaurantes

Step 1: Combine Ingredients

Ingredients:

4 oz of white fish can be Hamachi, Fluke, Branzino, Mahi – Mahi

2 spoons of cook choclo (Peruvian corn)

1 slice of cooked and peeled sweet potatoes

¼ cup of classic leche de tigre

Salt

¼ cup of red onion cut of julienne

1 teaspoon of habanero, chopped

1 teaspoon of chopped cilantro leaves

1pc of lime, just the juice

Method:

1. Season the white fish with some salt, habanero, and cilantro

2. Add the lime juice and the classic leche de tigre

3. Add the red onion and mix

4. Taste the salt

5. Serve in a nice bowl and garnish with the choclo, sweet potatoes, and lettuce

Step 2: Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

2pc of sweet potatoes

1 cinnamon stick

2 scoops of sugar

1 teaspoon of habanero, chopped

1 teaspoon of chopped cilantro leaves

1pc of lime, just the juice

Method:

1. Wash the sweet potatoes well and cook on low heat with all the ingredients

2. When the sweet potatoes are cooked, take from the water and peel

3. Cut in the shape that is necessary

Step 3: Cook Choclo

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen choclo (Peruvian corn)

2 cups of water

Method:

1. In a pot, boil the water and add the frozen choclo

2. After the water boiled again, cook the choclo for around 10-12min

3. Reserved with the water until is cool down

Step 4: Create Leche De Tigre

Ingredients:

1 stick of celery

½ cup of lime juice

¼ pc of white onion

1 spoon of salt

7oz White fish scraps

½ bunch of coriander stems

1 pc of clean habanero

2pc of garlic cloves

½ cup of ginger

1 ½ cup of ice

1/3 cup of salt

Method:

1. Blend everything for 2 min except the coriander and habanero

2. Turn off, add the habanero and coriander and blend for 10 seconds

3. Strain

4. Taste again