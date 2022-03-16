César Bellido – Corporate Chef at Acura Restaurantes
Tanta Chicago
118 W Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654
– Rooftop Renovations underway, will be ready this spring!
– Chicago Restaurant Week offering dinner & weekend brunch (3/25-4/10)
– Happy Hour offered Mon-Fri 5-7pm
Recipe:
Cebiche Clásico
César Bellido, Corporate Chef at Acura Restaurantes
Step 1: Combine Ingredients
Ingredients:
4 oz of white fish can be Hamachi, Fluke, Branzino, Mahi – Mahi
2 spoons of cook choclo (Peruvian corn)
1 slice of cooked and peeled sweet potatoes
¼ cup of classic leche de tigre
Salt
¼ cup of red onion cut of julienne
1 teaspoon of habanero, chopped
1 teaspoon of chopped cilantro leaves
1pc of lime, just the juice
Method:
1. Season the white fish with some salt, habanero, and cilantro
2. Add the lime juice and the classic leche de tigre
3. Add the red onion and mix
4. Taste the salt
5. Serve in a nice bowl and garnish with the choclo, sweet potatoes, and lettuce
Step 2: Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
2pc of sweet potatoes
1 cinnamon stick
2 scoops of sugar
Method:
1. Wash the sweet potatoes well and cook on low heat with all the ingredients
2. When the sweet potatoes are cooked, take from the water and peel
3. Cut in the shape that is necessary
Step 3: Cook Choclo
Ingredients:
1 cup of frozen choclo (Peruvian corn)
2 cups of water
Method:
1. In a pot, boil the water and add the frozen choclo
2. After the water boiled again, cook the choclo for around 10-12min
3. Reserved with the water until is cool down
Step 4: Create Leche De Tigre
Ingredients:
1 stick of celery
½ cup of lime juice
¼ pc of white onion
1 spoon of salt
7oz White fish scraps
½ bunch of coriander stems
1 pc of clean habanero
2pc of garlic cloves
½ cup of ginger
1 ½ cup of ice
1/3 cup of salt
Method:
1. Blend everything for 2 min except the coriander and habanero
2. Turn off, add the habanero and coriander and blend for 10 seconds
3. Strain
4. Taste again