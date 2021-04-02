Lunchbreak: Cavatelli ‘Cacio e Pepe’

Joe Flamm, Chef/Owner at Rose Mary

Rose Mary – 932 W. Fulton Market, Chicago IL 60607

https://www.rosemarychicago.com/

Recipe:

Cavatelli ‘Cacio e Pepe’

Parmigiano Fonduta

1 pint cream

1 cup grated parmigiano reggiano cheese

1. Heat up cream on medium light heat. Reduce by ¼—keep an eye on it; do not let scorch or boil over (about 10 minutes).

2. Add parmigiano off heat and whisk.

3. Blend with an immersion blender, or blend in blender until smooth.

4. Reserve.

Cavatelli ‘Cacio e Pepe’

2 cups semolina rimacinata

1 cup room temperature water

1 pot boiling water, seasoned

1 cup parmesan fonduta

1oz (2T) olive oil

1T cracked black pepper

1oz (2T) butter diced

Instructions:

1. Dump flour on a wood cutting board and form a little well with your hand.

2. Add water in the middle and begin to mix flour and water together with a fork until sticky dough is formed.

3. Fold in the rest of the flour with a bench scraper and then use your hands to form it into a ball.

4. Roll it a couple of times on the table, then wrap the dough and put into the fridge to rest for 10 minutes.

5. Pull out dough, cut into quarters, and work 1 at a time with the others wrapped.

6. Roll into a long rope about ½” thick and then cut into pieces ½” wide.

7. Take each piece one by one and press down dough into a wood cavatelli board. Push and slide down the board, then set on a floured tray.

8. Repeat until all dough is used.

9. Drop pasta in boiling water.

10. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and black peppercorns. Heat until fragrant.

11. Pull off heat and add 2oz (4T) of the pasta cooking water, and then the pasta. After about 2- 3 minutes the pasta will begin to float.

12. Cook pasta down with water until it begins to thicken.

13. Add fonduta, cook another minute, add butter, and then season to taste.

14. Plate and crack fresh black pepper over the top.